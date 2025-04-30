Duck & Waffle Edinburgh unveils new Seafood Set menu to celebrate St James Quarter Seafood Festival 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Duck & Waffle Edinburgh has launched an exciting new Seafood menu in celebration of the St James Quarter Seafood Festival 2025.

From Thursday May 1 guests at the celebrated restaurant are invited to dive into a culinary adventure featuring the freshest seafood offerings that highlight both traditional and contemporary flavours inspired by the rich maritime heritage of Scotland.

The new set menu coincides with the St James Quarter Seafood Festival, which takes place this weekend and celebrates Scotland's abundant coastline and excellent seafood sector.

In honour of the festival, Duck & Waffle Edinburgh's Executive Chef Jonathon Bowers has created a unique Seafood meal set menu that will tantalise taste buds and highlight the best seasonal catches from local suppliers. Alongside this, the restaurant has introduced a new Oyster Hour every Sunday - Friday from 4pm - 7pm in the bar and terrace where guests can indulge in oyster specials, paired with a refreshing cocktail or glass of wine.

Duck & Waffle will introduce a new Oyster Bar for Summer

STARTERS

SCORCHED SCOTTISH MUSSELS

nduja cream

CHARRED SCALLOP CRUDO

Chef Jonathon Bowers of Duck & Waffle Edinburgh

passionfruit, black chilli, sea herbs

GRILLED HISPI CABBAGE

green harissa, parmesan & citrus yoghurt

MAINS

The seafood menu launches as part of The Seafood Festival 2025

FISH & CHIPS

beer battered haddock, salt & vinegar chips, curry sauce, tartare sauce, minted mushy peas

CATAPLANA FISH STEW

Scottish seafood, shellfish bisque, orzo

MISO GLAZED AUBERGINE

smoked almond romesco, pickled radish, crispy chickpeas

DESSERTS

CARAMELISED WHITE CHOCOLATE TART

sea salt, crème fraiche, macerated Scottish berries

ICE CREAM OR SORBET

daily selection

TIRAMISU WAFFLE

coffee, mascarpone, Bowmore single malt whisky, cocoa powder

In addition to the mouth-watering dishes, Chef Jonathon Bowers will be hosting a live cooking demonstration on Sunday May 4 at 3pm during the festival, showcasing carefully curated wine and seafood pairings that will educate and inspire food enthusiasts at St James Quarter.

Chef Jonathon Bowers said:"We are excited to be part of the St James Quarter Seafood Festival and to showcase the incredible seafood that Scotland has to offer. Our new seafood set menu refle cts our commitment to sustainability and supporting local Scottish seafood suppliers, while also providing a memorable dining experience for our guests at the our Edinburgh restaurant".

The Seafood set menu is available from Thursday May 1st - May 31st 2025 priced at £30 for two courses or £38 for three courses. Oyster Hour is available every Sunday -Friday from 4pm-7pm.

Reservations for the new seafood menu can be made by visiting https://duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh/whats-on/seafood-set-menu/

Walk-ins are welcome. Guests are encouraged to book in advance to ensure they don’t miss out on this exclusive menu throughout May 2025.