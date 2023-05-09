A new cafe has opened for business on the High Street in Prestonpans, taking over the site previously occupied by The Sweet Boutique cafe and bistro.

Coastline Prestonpans, which is located at 97 High Street, held its grand opening on Monday, May 8.

The new venue is offering a two-course lunch menu for £15.95, and a two-course kids menu for £5.95. They will also be serving bagels, paninis, burgers, toasties, hot and cold filled rolls, full breakfasts, and much more.

There are also vegan and vegetarian options on the menu, and the cafe will offer food and drinks for takeaway.

Announcing the opening on Facebook, a spokesperson for Coastline Prestonpans said: “We are now open and can’t wait to meet you all”.

The community reacted positively to the new cafe on social media.

One local posted on Facebook: “That’s the next breakfast Friday sorted”.