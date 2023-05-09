News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
13 minutes ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
1 hour ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
2 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
4 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
6 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

East Lothian news: New cafe opens on High Street in Prestonpans as locals praise ‘tasty' food on the menu

New eaterie is well received by locals as it opens its doors for first time

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 9th May 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:27 BST

A new cafe has opened for business on the High Street in Prestonpans, taking over the site previously occupied by The Sweet Boutique cafe and bistro.

Coastline Prestonpans, which is located at 97 High Street, held its grand opening on Monday, May 8.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new venue is offering a two-course lunch menu for £15.95, and a two-course kids menu for £5.95. They will also be serving bagels, paninis, burgers, toasties, hot and cold filled rolls, full breakfasts, and much more.

A new cafe called Coastline has opened for business on the High Street in Prestonpans.A new cafe called Coastline has opened for business on the High Street in Prestonpans.
A new cafe called Coastline has opened for business on the High Street in Prestonpans.
Most Popular

There are also vegan and vegetarian options on the menu, and the cafe will offer food and drinks for takeaway.

Announcing the opening on Facebook, a spokesperson for Coastline Prestonpans said: “We are now open and can’t wait to meet you all”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The community reacted positively to the new cafe on social media.

One local posted on Facebook: “That’s the next breakfast Friday sorted”.

Another praised the food, saying: “Just had breakfast there and it was tasty. Home baking also good”.

Read More
10 pictures of East Lothian's very best restaurants according to Tripadvisor - ...
Related topics:PrestonpansEast LothianFacebook