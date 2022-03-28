The last two Easter weekends in 2020 and 2021 have seen families unable to get together as normal due to Covid restrictions and social distancing rules, but in 2022 we will be able to enjoy something approaching normality.

If you are looking for some Champagne to get the festivities off to a sparkling start, we’ve had a look at the best deals currently available.

Here are 10 that you can get for a discounted price by shopping around.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Heidsieck & Co Monopole Blue Top Brut With a history dating back to 1785, Heidsieck's Monopole Champagne is a classic for a reason. Morrisons currently have it discounted from £28 to £20, with some stores offering a further £5 off. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Champagne Veuve Devanlay Nv Rose The salmon-pink and fruity Champagne Veuve Devanlay Nv Rose is made by a family-run Champaign house who are part of the prestigious Union des Maisons de Champagne. You can get £5 a bottle off at Morrisons at the moment, bringing it down to an eminently affordable £17. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Bollinger Rosé Champagne Another Rosé option, this one is from Bollinger - one of the most famous makers in Champagne. Sainsbury's currently have £7 off the non-vintage fizz, bringing it down to £45 a bottle. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Nicholas Feuillate Champagne A classic tasting budget fizz, a bottle of Nicholas Feuillate Brut Champagne will set you back just £20 from Sainsbury's at the moment. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales