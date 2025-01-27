Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eat Out Edinburgh returns to the city this March offering a month of incredible deals, discounts and events from the capital’s best bars and restaurants.

Following the hugely successful 2024 campaign, which saw the celebrations last for the whole month for the first time, Eat Out Edinburgh 2025 will once again bring family, friends and colleagues together from across the Lothians to support the city centre’s vibrant hospitality scene, with over 50 venues expected to get involved this year.

Founded in 2022 by Essential Edinburgh, the city’s dedicated Business Improvement District (BID), Eat Out Edinburgh offers diners a chance to sample new cuisines and take advantage of discounts and curated offers, ultimately bringing more footfall to the city centre.

Last year’s campaign saw Edinburgh’s hospitality sales boost an incredible 9.2 per cent for the month of March.

Eat Out Edinburgh is back this March, offering a month-long celebration of the capital’s vibrant food and drink scene with exclusive deals, tasting menus, and events from over 50 top venues. | Taste

Once again, the campaign highlights a host of restaurants, cafés, and bars from Princes Street to George Street, to Charlotte Square and St James Quarter to take part with both established city favourites including Chaophraya, Lady Libertine, BABA, and Bonnie & Wild returning for another year after a successful 2024, and exciting new additions to the campaign like Dishoom, Manahatta, SUSHISAMBA, The Dome and Roxy Lanes among others.

Emily Campbell Johnston, senior manager of marketing & communications, Essential Edinburgh, said: “Last year’s Eat Out Edinburgh event was a huge success, particularly as our first month-long campaign, with a fantastic turnout filling tables throughout the city centre so well, and a staggering 18,700 bookings made throughout the month of March.

“With some of Edinburgh’s most exciting new restaurants opening in the BID, we anticipate an even wider range of venues taking part this year, with menus and offers to suit any occasion - giving locals, city centre workers and visitors from further afield a reason to get out, have fun and support the local hospitality industry.”

Interested businesses within the BID are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible, whether they participated in 2024 or would like to be a part of the 2025 campaign for the first time.

The initiative, founded by Essential Edinburgh, not only spotlights the city’s culinary talent but also supports the local hospitality industry. | Taste

A full list of participating Edinburgh venues and offers will soon be available to browse on Eat Out Edinburgh’s website, with special tasting menus, events and exclusive offers for city centre workers. Diners are encouraged to sign up for regular updates on participating venues and the best deals available at www.eatoutedinburgh.com.

With support from Scotland Food & Drink, this year’s campaign highlights Scotland’s incredible fresh, seasonal produce through the menus and offers created by each restaurant.

Lothian Buses returns as the major transport partner with city centre offers open to Lothian Bus employees, and promotion for the event to be shown on bus screens across the city throughout the campaign.