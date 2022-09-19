Scones, mini sandwiches, cakes, and endless amounts of tea. And, if you’re feeling fancy, some bubbles to wash it all down.
Afternoon tea is a luxury experience which we all deserve as a treat at least once. Here are the best places to enjoy one in Edinburgh, as recommended by our readers.
1. The Queen Charlotte Rooms
The Queen Charlotte Rooms in Queen Charlotte Street, Leith, offers a decadent Orient Express Experience to enjoy afternoon tea in style.
Photo: Google Streetview
2. The Dome
The Dome in George Street, New Town, offers splendid surroundings in its Georgian Tea Room.
Photo: Google Streetview
3. Peacock Alley
The Waldorf Astoria in Edinburgh's Princes Street built its reputation as a railway hotel. Capture that elegance and sophistication with an afternoon tea at its Peacock Alley restaurant.
Photo: Contributed
4. Edinburgh Castle Tea Room
Edinburgh Castle offers an afternoon tea experience at its Tea Rooms, where you can indulge after exploring the historic fortress.
Photo: Contributed