A second branch of All Bar One has opened at Edinbugh Airport, meaning travellers can now enjoy food and drink at either end of the departure lounge.

The popular chain’s latest edition, which cost £1.6 million, has opened up its doors near gate 15, and can serve up to 200 customers from 4am to 9pm.

The new bar and restaurant is the chain's fourth in Edinburgh, with branches at George Street, Lothian Road and the other Edinburgh Airport venue near gate 6.

All Bar One have opened a new outlet at Edinburgh Airport.

Lewis Masterson, general manager of the new airport outlet, said: “We are very excited to be opening our brand new second All Bar One unit within Edinburgh Airport, offering travellers somewhere exciting to start their holidays.

“Open from 4am every day we have an exciting range of cocktails, beer and wine along with a fantastic breakfast and main menu in our stylish bar and restaurant setting.”