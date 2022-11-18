Philly’s Edinburgh, which is located in Edinburgh Park, will shut its doors this Saturday. The bar and diner announced the news on social media today, describing the closure as “very sad”.

The owner wrote: “The decision to close the business was not an easy one. This is a very sad day for the management and staff of Philly’s, and we want to thank all our customers, especially our regulars, for your custom and support over the last few years.”

Earlier this year, the venue announced it would be closing on Sundays, due to staffing challenges and rising costs.

Regular customers shared their sadness at the closure, with one commenting: “Oh no, so gutted. Philly’s is my favourite of all favourites, good luck for the future.”