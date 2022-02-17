Order something a bit more exciting than a bog-standard Gordon’s and tonic at Edinburgh’s Rose Street bar, Element.

They’ve launched a new Scottish craft gin campaign to introduce guests to island distilleries they may not have tried before.

Every two months, they’ll be showcasing a different variety, sourced from various locations, from the Isle of Cumbrae to the Isle of Coll.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Element

“Craft gin has always been a popular feature on the drinks menu at Element, but we wanted to go one step further and throw our support behind some of the unsung heroes of the Scottish craft gin world this year,” says Aidan Barney, general manager. “We’re really proud to help bring some of Scotland’s smaller, independent, and up-and-coming craft gin brands to Edinburgh for the first time. Our carefully selected line-up of distilleries will offer gin lovers the chance to introduce their taste buds to the authentic flavours and aromas from some of Scotland’s most remote, wild and windswept regions, right in the heart of the city”.

At the moment, they’re showcasing Isle of Cumbrae Distillers, which is one of Scotland’s few all female-owned distilleries. It produces three spirits, including Nostalgin, which features botanicals including lavender, orange, bramble, heather and milk thistle, and was inspired by the nostalgia that people feel for the Firth of Clyde location.

Bronwyn Jenkins-Deas from Isle of Cumbrae Distillery, says; “We’re thrilled to have been selected as Element’s first ‘’in gin’’ for 2022, bringing the flavours of the Isle of Cumbrae to Edinburgh. Scotland has many small island distilleries with fabulous stories that celebrate the uniqueness of their regions. We hope that experiencing some of these fabulous island gins in the nation’s capital will inspire people to visit the islands and meet the makers.”

The team at Element have created a selection of cocktails featuring this gin, all of which will be available throughout February. There’s Who Runs the World (Girls), made with Nostalgin, rhubarb liqueur and vanilla gomme; Milllport Muddle, which features the gin as well as fresh orange, pinot grigio, lemon and cassis and The Caledonian MacBrayne Slip, which contains Nostalgin, Bacardi Spiced, grenadine, maraschino cherry and cola syrup.

The Caledonian MacBrayne Slip

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.