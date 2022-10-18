Cocktail bar Ciao will operate within Rico’s Ristorante, in North Castle Street, and will offer visitors delicious drinks alongside Cicchetti – small Italian snacks – and a lunch menu. Mixologists will focus on celebrating The Negroni, a classic Italian cocktail containing gin, Campari and sweet vermouth, with the classic version as well as more adventurous mixes to be featured on the menu.

Set to open in November, Ciao, which seats 26 people, will welcome customers from Tuesday to Saturday every week. It is part of 27-year-old Stefano Pieraccini’s Rocca Group, which includes Rico’s Ristorante as well as The Broughton, in Broughton Street, and The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews. All three of the restaurants are included in this year’s Michelin Guide.

Speaking about Ciao’s grand opening, Stefano said: "Rico's will benefit from Ciao's distinct identity. The bar has always been a lovely space, but it hasn't been used to its full potential since Rico's opened last year. With the decision and investment to give the bar area its own identity, I believe it will add value to the space and offer something unique to the city."