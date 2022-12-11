News you can trust since 1873
The best places to go for brunch in Edinburgh (Photo: McLarens on the Corner)

Edinburgh breakfast: The 13 best brunch places to eat in Edinburgh, chosen by our readers

Here are the best restaurants and cafes to get brunch and breakfast in Edinburgh.

By Ginny Sanderson
4 minutes ago

Whether it’s poached eggs and avocado toast, a full Scottish fry up, or a stack of pancakes – brunch has become a serious dine out experience. We asked readers on our Facebook page their favourite place for a spot of not-quite-breakfast, not-quite-lunch in Edinburgh. This is where they recommended.

1. Loudons

Loudons is an Edinburgh staple, serving all-day breakfast at its restaurants in New Waverley and Fountainbridge. From a full breakfast with haggis and all the trimmings, to vegan pancakes, there's something for everyone.

Photo: Lori Delaney

2. Scran

Scran serves all day breakfast at its bistro in North Bridge Arcade, Old Town - like this veggie stack (left). Meanwhile, its new sister venue in 36 North Bridge has just started serving brunch and cocktails for the perfect boozy brunch in the Capital.

Photo: @nikidavaki

3. The Garden Bistro

The Garden Bistro can be found in Saughton Park Walled Gardens, not far from Murrayfield Stadium. Brunch offerings include a full Scottish breakfast, veggie breakfast, Scotch pancakes, eggs royale (pictured) and more.

Photo: www.thegardenbistro.co.uk

4. McLarens on the Corner

McLarens on the Corner serves its mouthwatering brunch from 10am – midday, Monday – Sunday. The restaurant in Morningside Road, near the Meadows, offers locally sourced produce and also provide children’s breakfasts.

Photo: Manon Metayer

