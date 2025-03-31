Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Burger King location in Edinburgh will be allowed to open 24 hours a day after a decision by Edinburgh councillors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a licensing board meeting on Monday, March 31, the fast food joint in Fort Kinnaird was given permission to run its drive-thru all night seven days a week, with the indoor restaurant closing at 11pm. The location currently opens at 10am and closes at 11pm every day of the week.

A lawyer representing Burger King told councillors the firm was applying for 14 of its restaurants across Scotland to get all-night drive-thru trading, including the Fort Kinnaird site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pointed to the example of a nearby McDonald’s with a 24 hour drive-thru as a case where a similar application was granted.

According to the lawyer, the target market for the all night drive-thru is late shift and blue light workers trying to find food overnight, as well as motorists travelling up the nearby A1.

He said: “What [Burger King] sees is shift workers, taxi drivers, blue light services, people who won’t be able to get a hot bite to eat.

“It’s a short diversion [off the A1] to nip off and visit this. It’s completely different to the types of customer movement you would get in a tiny city centre type scenario.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Burger King drive-thru at Fort Kinnaird in Edinburgh. | LDR

Don’t miss out on any of the biggest stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians with our breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up for free 👇

Councillors discussed concerns over impact on a set of residences near the Burger King site.

Liberal Democrat councillor Neil Ross asked the lawyer: “I’m not familiar with the exact location within Fort Kinnaird, with the premise, but perhaps you might know how far away the nearest residential area is?”

The lawyer replied: “Rough stick, you’re talking about half a mile. I don’t think there’s anything that’s really next to it or nearby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour councillor Margaret Graham replied, saying that there were a series of cottages nearby to the location on Newcraighall Road. These houses sit about 120 metres northeast of the Burger King’s location.

She continued: “You would have to take a quite convoluted route to avoid these cottages in quite a lot of circumstances, depending on what part of the city you are coming from.”

Committee convener and Conservative councillor Jo Mowat replied: “I think it depends where you are coming from. There are other ways that people would access that part [of the site].

“I do not pretend to be an expert on the necessity of driving through at these hours, but I hear that there is a demand for that for people who are shift working or working late.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She proceeded to ask a Police Scotland representative present if there were policing issues with the 24 hour McDonald’s nearby, who told her there were none.

Councillors then agreed the granting of a late hours catering license, which allows the company to keep the drive-thru open for 24 hours, or other hours that they wish.