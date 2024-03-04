Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh cafe was handed a starring role in a hit Netflix food travel show after its famous host dropped in for a chat – and was given his first ever taste of Irn Bru.

Phil Rosenthal, from Somebody Feed Phil, visited Social Bite's coffee shop on Rose Street for the latest series, which launched on Sunday (March 3).

The coffee shop, which donates all its profits to homeless people, shot to global fame a few years back when Hollywood superstars Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney paid it a visit.

Phil met with members of the Social Bite team to talk about the charity's mission to help end homelessness as they enjoyed a coffee and cakes.

Mel Swan, commercial and operations director of Social Bite, said: “Having a big star and foodie icon visit our Edinburgh coffee shop really helps share our mission with the world. We want to bring people together to end homelessness, and that can start with good food and a conversation.

“Phil really enjoyed our cakes and cookies, and hearing about what we do. We can also claim to have given him his first taste of our national drink, Irn-Bru – that's one for the books!”

Social Bite was founded by Josh Littlejohn and Alice Thompson in 2012, after young homeless man Colin Child’s came into its Edinburgh café and asked for a job.

Since then, it has been committed to tackling homelessness via innovative programmes including training, employment and housing, having pioneered the Scottish Government’s adoption of Housing First.

It now has coffee shops in three cities in Scotland, each employing people who have experienced homelessness, as well as a cafe in London.