Edinburgh care home boss competes in charity cook off
Fiona, from Barchester’s north east and Scotland division,went head-to-head with the managing directors from Barchester’s four other divisions and cooked up a storm to raise a phenomenal £24,595 for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.
The organisation helps connect vulnerable people and those living with a disability to community groups in their local area by providing grants to improve mobility and quality of life.
Each year the Foundation distributes thousands of pounds to individuals, small community groups and charities across England, Scotland and Wales. In 2023 the Foundation achieved a donation milestone of £225,000 which enabled the charity to provide vital help to 160 small groups and charities, plus 87 individuals in one year alone.
A spokesman said: "Fiona made some fabulous dishes for her Cook Off Challenge. First she prepared a delicious Lemon Sole Veronique with shallot and mushroom sauce before she moved on to a zesty Lemon Cheesecake with citrus shortbread, both of which were very well received by the judging panel made up of members of Barchester’s executive team.
"She was pipped at the post but highly commended by the judges nonetheless."
Fran Fisher and Margaret Davidson, general managers of Queens Manor and Strachan House care home, said: “We are all so proud of Fiona for taking part in this challenge, she really is amazing – is there nothing she can’t do!
"Her dishes looked absolutely fantastic and she raised so much for the Foundation, we think she is an absolute super star!
