Edinburgh care home boss competes in charity cook off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and residents at Strachan House and Queens Manor care home in Edinburgh are celebrating after their managing director, Fiona Fagannote-0 stepped out of her comfort zone to compete in the Barchester Charitable Foundation Cook Off .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiona, from Barchester’s north east and Scotland division,went head-to-head with the managing directors from Barchester’s four other divisions and cooked up a storm to raise a phenomenal £24,595 for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.

The organisation helps connect vulnerable people and those living with a disability to community groups in their local area by providing grants to improve mobility and quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year the Foundation distributes thousands of pounds to individuals, small community groups and charities across England, Scotland and Wales. In 2023 the Foundation achieved a donation milestone of £225,000 which enabled the charity to provide vital help to 160 small groups and charities, plus 87 individuals in one year alone.

Fiona in action during the MD Cook Off

A spokesman said: "Fiona made some fabulous dishes for her Cook Off Challenge. First she prepared a delicious Lemon Sole Veronique with shallot and mushroom sauce before she moved on to a zesty Lemon Cheesecake with citrus shortbread, both of which were very well received by the judging panel made up of members of Barchester’s executive team.

"She was pipped at the post but highly commended by the judges nonetheless."

Fran Fisher and Margaret Davidson, general managers of Queens Manor and Strachan House care home, said: “We are all so proud of Fiona for taking part in this challenge, she really is amazing – is there nothing she can’t do!

"Her dishes looked absolutely fantastic and she raised so much for the Foundation, we think she is an absolute super star!