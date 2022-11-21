A popular Indian street food pop-up run by celebrity chef Tony Singh has now taken over the kitchen at “one of Edinburgh's favourite pubs”.

Radge Chaat, which resided recently at St James Quarter, will now be based at the Fierce Bar on Rose Street.

Announcing the move on social media, Radge Chaat posted: “The news is out… we can now officially announce our next big move!

“We are so excited to share that Radge Chaat is now located inside Fierce Bar – a fantastic bar on Rose Street in Edinburgh.

“As the weather gets colder, what better way to warm up than treating yourself to some scrumptious Chaat alongside a drink or two in one of Edinburgh’s favourite pubs?”

Radge Chaat has its official opening at the Fierce Bar on Thursday evening (November 17).

Along with his brother, Lucky, Tony is proud to have introduced the Capital to ‘Chaat’, which is a savoury snack that originated in India and is traditionally served from roadside stalls or food carts.

The word itself is derived from Chaatna, meaning “to lick”, and describes a host of savoury street foods served across India.

The snacks are characterised by their sweet, sour, spicy, tangy, and crunchy taste, perfect for any time of day.

Tony and his team offer regional specials throughout the year, as well as a delicious selection of dosas, vegan butter chicken and tantalising fur fur.

The idea for Radge Chaat came to the award-winning chef during the height of the pandemic. He realised that he would have to think of an alternative to his home dining and not only for the short-term.

Tony says: “I could see that eating habits were changing. Not only were people buying more takeaways to eat at home, but they also started meeting friends to eat outside more.

“Being able to adapt with these changes has been essential, hence ‘Radge Chaat.’ In Punjab, where my family is from, chaat is a way of life.

“I’m really excited to be bringing it to Scotland’s capital.”

For more information on Radge Chaat, visit Tony’s official website.