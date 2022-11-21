Dining out doesn’t have to break the bank. And you don’t need to sacrifice on the quality either. We’ve put together a list of reasonably-priced Edinburgh restaurants with great food where you can grab a main for around £10.
1. The Mosque Kitchen
The Mosque Kitchen in Nicolson Square is beloved by students for its inexpensive but tasty buffet and comforting takeaway dishes. Customers rave about their huge portions, and authentic Desi dishes.
Photo: The Mosque Kitchen
2. Wings
Wings is the place to go if you love fried chicken. Found in Old Fishmarket Close, in the heart of Edinburgh's Old Town, it has been praised for its "marvellous" atmosphere and "fantastic" wings and nuggets.
Photo: Wings
3. Oink, Edinburgh
Oink is the place to go for pulled pork in Edinburgh. Found on Victoria Street, it brags of having the best pulled pork sandwich in the Capital. They come served with sage and onion or their own homemade haggis, and your choice of sauce.
Photo: Oink
4. Kampong Ah Lee
Kampong Ah Lee is a little gem of a Malyasian restaurant and takeaway in Clerk Street, Newington. Eat in or takeaway and enjoy their huge authentic soup dishes, curries, or noodles.
Photo: Google Streetview/ Kampong Ah Lee