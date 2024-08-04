Edinburgh chip shop reopens after council closed them down 5 years ago!

Ali's Pennywell was closed down in March 2019 as the council wanted to regenerate the area. After many mishaps and downfalls from the council Sara & Ali Zarar are finally reopening Ali's Pennywell in North Edinburgh , Pennywell Road with an exciting menu and extravagant decor. The doors open on Monday 5th August with lots of special offers on the day.

There are not many food outlets left on Pennywell Road since City of Edinburgh Council started rebuilding the area. The locals are very excited for the reopening of Ali's Pennywell.