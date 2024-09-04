Edinburgh Cocktail Week to return to capital with new Bridgerton inspired lounge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh Cocktail Week returns to the capital in October with a 10-day programme - including a “Bridgerton inspired’” Champagne Lounge.

The popular cocktail week will run for 10 days between Friday, October 11 and Sunday, October 20. Over 25,000 visitors are expected to attend what is now the UK’s biggest cocktail festival.

The popular Cocktail Village, located on Festival Square, will host a record-breaking 24 pop-up bars, complemented by standout street food trucks and a live music programme of local musicians, tribute nights and headline bands.

It also will showcase bespoke cocktail creations by renowned brands such as El Jimador Tequila and Malibu Rum alongside international and local newcomers like 1800 Tequila, Au Vodka, Edinburgh Gin, Bumbu Rum, Funkin, the Secret Garden Distillery, Schweppes, Pomology, BrewDog and Wonderland Cocktails.

The Cocktail Village will return to the Festival Square this year | Supplied

Wristband holders can enjoy cocktails from £5 across all bars in the Cocktail Village throughout the festival.

Gary Anderson, managing director of Edinburgh Cocktail Week, said: “We’re excited to be back next month for the sixth edition of Edinburgh Cocktail Week. Our wee festival, which started in a shop window, has grown to become a much-loved staple in the calendar for locals, which is a reflection of the incredible hospitality sector and abundance of talented mixologists we have here in Edinburgh.”

More than 100 bars and restaurants are signed up to take part in the week of events, with a greater focus placed on non-alcoholic options.

Gary continued: “This year’s programme of bars, brands and experiences is our strongest yet and we’re proud to be making a step in the right direction with a new focus on non-alcoholic serves.

“Research shows that a third of people are looking to reduce their alcohol consumption, so we’re committed to supporting this growing demand from customers by offering non-alcoholic serves across all elements of the festival.”

This year there will also be a bumper number of new bars to visit during the week, with 18 new bars offering up a £5 Signature cocktail that has been exclusively created for the event.

Wristband options for 2024 are (prices inclusive of booking fees):

Weekend 1 - £11 (valid Friday 11th – Sunday 13th October)

Weekday - £9 (valid Monday 14 – Thursday 17 October)

Weekend 2- £11 (valid Friday 18 – Sunday 20 October)

10 Day - £16 (valid Friday 11 – Sunday 20 October)

All wristbands are valid at all 100 participating bars for the full 10-day duration of the festival. Wristbands are valid at the Cocktail Village for the dates detailed above.

Wristbands are on sale now at www.edinburghcocktailweek.co.uk.