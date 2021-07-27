Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival returns to the Corn Exchange

The first line-up release includes beers from 6° North, 71 Brewing, Alpha Delta (Raise the Bar winner), Attic Brew Co. (Raise the Bar Winner), Beak Brewery (Raise the Bar winner), Brew York, Brick Brewery, Brixton Brewery, Bullhouse Brewery (Raise the bar winner), Budvar , Campervan Brewery , Cromarty, Dark Star and Dead End Brew Machine.

There will also be beers from: Fierce Beer, Full Circle Brew Co., Fyne Ales, Gipsy Hill Brewing Company, Jumpship, Brouwerij Kees (NL), The Kernel, Laine Brew Co, Lost and Grounded, Maltgarden (POL), Newbarns Brewery, Newtown Park (Raise the Bar winner), North Brewing Co., Northern Monk, Pastore Brewing (Raise the Bar winner), Pilot, Salt Beer Factory, Seven Island Brewery (GR), Signature Brew, Siren Craft Brew, Tempest Brew Co, Tiny Rebel, Thornbridge, To Øl (DEN), Vault City, Vocation, Verdant

Also pouring at the We Are Beer Bar are beers from: Amundsen, Basqueland, Beerbliotek, DEYA, Gamma, Dry & Bitter and Whiplash.

The Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival returns this August.

The Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival offers beer lovers a weekend of being to taste an exciting range of new and established beers as well as the chance meet the makers of some of Scotland and Europe’s finest brews.

For those not keen on beers, other drink options include MAY include Cider, Wine, Gin, No/Low alcohol, sodas plus more.

As well as drinks there will be a selection of food from stalls including Fat Flamingo (nachos and hotdogs), Harajuku Kitchen (Japanese) and Rost.

Headliner music acts include Fat White Family (DJ SET), Friendly Fires (DJ SET), Doves (DJ SET) ft. Jez Williams, Hip-Hop Karaoke, David Ballantyne and Keir Reid.

More breweries, food vendors and music acts will be announced over the coming weeks on all ECBF social channels and website.

Greg Wells, co-founder of We Are Beer, the festival organisers said: “We Are Beer are delighted to bring our big celebration of all things beer, food and music back to Edinburgh at the brilliant Corn Exchange.

"We cannot wait to welcome back our Edinburgh festival regulars and meet our new attendees to come together once again to enjoy the best drinks and food around.

"I’m also thrilled to add new breweries to our festival family this year, including local brewery Newbarns, who launched in Leith last year, from across the water, Maltgarden from Poland and Seven Island Brewery from Greece.

"We hope to see you all there at our safe and friendly festival this August.”

Festival tickets include six pints, access to all areas of the festival and a free tasting glass.

Dates and how to book

Three sessions are available to book over the weekend: Opening Night, Friday 20 August 2021, 5-10pm, Saturday Social, Saturday 21 August 2021, 11am-4pm, Big Night Out, Saturday 21 August, 5-10pm and The Beer Geek Weekender, Friday 20 August - Saturday 21 August, All Sessions.

Tickets are priced at £49.50 plus booking fee.