Edinburgh crowned as the best city for food lovers in the UK
The Scottish capital has been named as the UK’s best city for foodies, beating London, Glasgow and Manchester.
Edinburgh took the top spot on the list, partly due to the city having a total of 219 coffee shops – one of the highest numbers in the UK.
The study, which was conducted by MuscleFoods, also found that the locals living in the Capital have over 500 Uber Eat options to choose from.
Read More
While London has 392 Michelin Guide restaurants, it was still beaten by Edinburgh, which has 24.
The report found that Edinburgh is a great city for those who are health conscious, as it has a total of 117 healthy restaurants available and 37 healthy delivery options from UberEats.
Another Scottish city also ranked highly on the list. Glasgow was named as the third best city for food lovers, narrowly missing out on the number two spot, due to having less Uber Eats restaurants than Manchester.