Edinburgh took the top spot on the list, partly due to the city having a total of 219 coffee shops – one of the highest numbers in the UK.

The study, which was conducted by MuscleFoods, also found that the locals living in the Capital have over 500 Uber Eat options to choose from.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While London has 392 Michelin Guide restaurants, it was still beaten by Edinburgh, which has 24.

The report found that Edinburgh is a great city for those who are health conscious, as it has a total of 117 healthy restaurants available and 37 healthy delivery options from UberEats.

Another Scottish city also ranked highly on the list. Glasgow was named as the third best city for food lovers, narrowly missing out on the number two spot, due to having less Uber Eats restaurants than Manchester.

A message from the Editor:

Edinburgh has been crowned the foodie capital of the UK.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.