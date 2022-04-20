Edinburgh diners can take ‘bold leap into uncharted world of African cuisine’ at new city centre restaurant

After cooking up a storm with pop-ups and private events across the Capital, Chef Tunde Abifarin has announced that Farin Road will begin a residence at Tani Modi, an independent cafe on Hanover Street, next month.

Chef Abi, as he is better known, will serve up a medley of cuisines from all over Africa.

The menu brings together cuisine “rooted in Sub-Saharan Africa”, and takes inspiration from the continent, Brazil and the Caribbean.

Among the dishes on offer will be agashe from Sudan, chakalaka from South Africa, jerk from the Caribbean and kachumbari from Tanzania.

Chef Abi, who was previously head chef a the Capital’s Murrayfield Hotel, promised the food on offer would reinterpret “nostalgic African dises featuring distinct flavours from [his] motherland”.

“The vast Scottish larder tells an African tale,” he said. “Farin Road finds its origin in the abundant Scottish larder, which is readily available to the kitchen.

“The team have taken a bold leap into the uncharted world of curating the cuisine of the African continent in a new way.”

Farin Road is set to take over Tani Modi's kitchen from 5:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays from May 6, and Chef Abi is hopeful it could become a permanent fixture.

He also has plans for adding takeaway and delivery services in the near future.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that a new Lebanese pop-up dining experience is coming to the Capital later this month.

For one weekend only, between April 29 and 30, diners in the Capital will be able to sample an exclusive Lebanese menu at Tanifiki on Portobello High Street.

Food delivery service Fuze, who host monthly pop-up dining events at Tanifiki, announced the collaboration on social media.

They said: “Meze food is coming to Portobello. Dates confirmed for our next dinner pop @tanifiki_

“Tickets are on sale now and can be booked on the Fuze website.”

The evening will cost £36 per person and the price includes appetisers and drinks on arrival.

