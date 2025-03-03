Eat Out Edinburgh, the city-centre restaurant festival run by Essential Edinburgh, has revealed the full list of dining offers running throughout March.

This year’s event boasts an impressive lineup of over 50 top restaurants, cafes and bars, featuring exclusive deals, curated set menus, and the introduction of a brand-new supper club series as a first for this year’s festival.

Diners can now explore the special offers live online at www.eatoutedinburgh.com, with deals from some of Edinburgh’s best-loved venues from Princes Street and Charlotte Square to St James Quarter – all designed to showcase the city centre’s vibrant hospitality scene.

For the next month, the city centre will be buzzing with unbeatable dining deals, curated set menus, and, for the first time ever, exclusive supper clubs hosted by Hawksmoor and Dean Banks at The Pompadour. | Taste

Emily Campbell Johnston, senior manager of marketing & communications at Essential Edinburgh, said: “With so many exciting new venues opening in the city centre, this year’s Eat Out Edinburgh is set to be our most diverse and engaging yet. The addition of supper clubs will bring a whole new level of exclusivity and experience for diners.

“Whether you’re discovering a new favourite spot or revisiting a beloved classic, March is the perfect time to celebrate Edinburgh’s incredible hospitality scene.”

With a wave of exciting new restaurant openings in the capital, this year’s Eat Out Edinburgh welcomes several first-time participants, bringing fresh flavours and experiences to the festival, including: Dishoom, where you can enjoy a special Bombay-inspired menu for £29 per person, including dishes like Tandoori Chaat, Goan Monkfish Curry, and Makhmali Paneer.

Roxy Lanes is offering 20 per cent off food Sunday through Thursday – grab a bite and enjoy the lively atmosphere. While, The Botanist is offering two courses (£20) or three (£25), Monday to Thursday throughout March.

New York-inspired cocktail bar Manahatta is offering two courses for £15 or three for £20, valid Monday – Friday throughout March. And, The Court, in the heart of The Caledonian Edinburgh, is offering athree course lunch menu, showcasing the best of local, Scottish produce for £29.

Samba restaurant SUSHISAMBA brings the vibrant flavours of Japan, Brazil, and Peru, offering two courses for just £25 or three courses for £30. While Eat Out Edinburgh diners can also enjoy an exclusive 20 per cent off, a set-lunch menu at Le Petit Beefbar, available Monday to Thursday.

Returning favourites such as Chaophraya, Lady Libertine, Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, Duck & Waffle, and BABA among many others have also unveiled exclusive menus and special offers available to book now, ensuring there’s something for every taste, budget and occasion throughout the month.

This year introduces a new highlight: a series of intimate supper clubs bookending the festival offering food lovers a unique opportunity to enjoy exclusive dining experiences in a social setting, hosted by hot-ticket venues Hawksmoor and Dean Banks at the Pompadour.

Kickstarting the festival on Thursday, March 6, Hawksmoor Edinburgh will host a special evening celebrating British seasonal produce, featuring a three-course sharing menu with wine, set within the stunning McLellan Room. Tickets are available to book now at just £75 per person.

Eat Out Edinburgh 2025 kicks off this week, on Thursday, March 6. | Taste

Bringing the festival to a close, Dean Banks at The Pompadour will offer their own supper club with an unforgettable seven-course tasting menu on Thursday, March 27, available at half price for just £65 per person. Hosted in the venue’s stunning private room within the Caledonian Edinburgh, Chef Banks himself will walk guests through each course, celebrating Scotland’s best produce of the season. Tickets are available to book now.

Following the success of Eat Out Edinburgh 2024, which saw a 9.2 per cent increase in hospitality sales and over 18,700 bookings for city centre venues, this year’s campaign is set to be even bigger. The initiative encourages locals, visitors, and city centre workers to explore and support Edinburgh’s dynamic food and drink scene.

A full list of participating venues and offers is available at www.eatoutedinburgh.com, where diners can browse menus and book experiences.