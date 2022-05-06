As the weather gets warmer, more and more events are happening in Edinburgh over the summer.

Food and drink festivals are the perfect way to spend a day and get to experience new cuisines.

Edinburgh is known for its host of amazing festivals over the course of the year and we’ve rounded up our top food and drink festival picks from May-August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ultimate Beer Hall

The Biscuit Factory, 4-6 Anderson Pl, Edinburgh EH6 5NP - May 5-7 - 7pm to Midnight - Tickets £12.45 per person

Innis and Gunn’s Ultimate Beer Hall is coming to Edinburgh for four events from May 5-7, including two events on Saturday May 7th.

The event will be hosted by actor Craig Telfer (A View from the Terrace) and has been described as having all the fun of an Oktoberfest style event but with a fresh twist.

The Scottish Vegan Festival is in Edinburgh May 8th - 10am-5pm

A DJ and live band will be performing as a ‘Human Jukebox’ with guests being able to suggest songs and vote for upcoming tracks.

Innis and Gunn’s Award winning Lager Beer will lead the event, with a complimentary first pint included in the ticket price.

The event will also have a host of street food on offer, including vegetarian and vegan options.

Taberu Scotland will be serving up their signature Japanese street food and Fox Hat will be offering BBQ bites.

Edinburgh city in winter from Calton hill, Scotland, UK

Scottish Vegan Festival

Corn Exchange, 11 New Market Road, Edinburgh, EH14 1RJ - 8th May - 10am-5pm - Tickets cost £3 and can be ordered in advance online or on the door

The Scottish Vegan Festival is back with a host of tasty food, talks and workshops to inspire all things vegan.

The event features a host of stalls serving hot and cold food and drinks as well as cosmetics, clothing and accessories.

A shot of inside the Ultimate Beer Festival

Organised by Farplace Animal Rescue, the event will raise funds for the charity’s shelter as well as showcasing a lifestyle free from animal products.

Kerri Turner, head of fundraising at Farplace, said: “It is so great to be back. We love bringing the vegan festival to Edinburgh and welcoming vegans, vegetarians and even meat-eaters who are curious about a plant-based lifestyle.

“It’s always great to see vegans happy tucking in to amazing food and stocking up on treats to take home - and see non-vegans amazed at how tasty vegan food can be.”

Edinburgh Food Festival

50 George Square, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9JU - July 2022

Edinburgh’s largest free to enter food festival is back in George Square for another year of tasty food and drinks.

Supported by the Scotland’s Events Recovery Fund and delivered by EventScotland, the Edinburgh Food Festival hosts some of the best food and drink vendors from across Scotland.

The event hosts something for everyone from Chick & Pea that specialise in Middle Eastern delights with falafel and halloumi, to We Sell Dumplings that provide quick and delicious vegan dumplings.

Edinburgh Food Festival also has drink stands with Edinburgh based Belfield Brewery and Moskito’s Bacchus Mobile Bar.

Foodies Festival

Inverleith Park - August 5 - 7 - Early bird tickets cost £19 for day ticket or £38 for weekend ticket.

The Foodies Festival is back with a star studded line-up of celebrity chefs and headline music acts.

Foodies Festival is dubbed ‘Gastro-Glasto’ as it tours the whole of the UK with award-winning chefs and bakers.

Taking part this summer is MasterChef: The Professionals 2021 champion Daniel Lee, MasterChef 2021 champion Tom Rhodes and owner of two Michelin starred restaurants, Andrew Fairlie.

The exciting musical line-up includes Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie and N-Trance.