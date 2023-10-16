Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh’s Duck & Waffle restaurant in St James Quarter opened its doors earlier this year, so we went along to try out their new Sunday roast offering, and it didn’t disappoint!

This large and stylish restaurant is modern and welcoming, creating a friendly and relaxing atmosphere, with a DJ setting the mood by playing ambient dance tracks with a Latin vibe, with any feelings of pretension quickly evaporating despite the impressive elegant surroundings.

The friendly and attentive staff at Duck & Waffle add to the relaxed atmosphere at this city centre treat, with this my first visit certainly not going to be my last!

For our two-course Sunday roast, I went for the sirloin beef and my wife chose the corn-fed chicken, with both meals including Yorkshire pudding, spiced carrot puree, maple mustard-glazed parsnips, perfectly cooked large roast potatoes and broccoli. My roast beef dinner came with the added bonus of delicious shredded ox cheek in the Yorkshire pudding, as well as a horseradish crème fraîche, which provided enough kick to wake-up any Saturday night reveller!

Although it took us quite a while to conquer our hearty mains, we both agreed that this Sunday roast was incredible, with the delicate ingredients fusing together perfectly to create a taste sensation.

After a short break to let our banquet settle, we moved on to the pudding menu. We both plumped for the baked cheesecake with McVitie’s biscuit crust and red fruit coulis, complete with white chocolate shavings. This luxury dessert looked too good to eat when it arrived at our table, but with our bellies still full we tucked in and were taken to pudding heaven!

This fantastic Sunday afternoon dining experience at Duck & Waffle Edinburgh was one we will not forget in a hurry, and I highly recommend you check out this Sunday roast offering at the St James Quarter restaurant, with my wife and I already planning a return trip to try out what else we can enjoy from the Duck & Waffle menu.

The sirloin beef served with spiced carrot purée, maple mustard glazed parsnips, Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, gravy, braised ox cheek and horseradish crème fraîche.

The Sunday roast two-course menu is served from 11.30am-4pm, costing £30 per person. The other main course on the menu is mushroom and camembert wellington, while from the desserts menu you can also choose