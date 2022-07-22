Edinburgh Food Festival is here - here are some of the amazing stalls to try (Mana Poke)

Edinburgh Food Festival: 15 delicious food and drink pop-ups to try at Edinburgh Food Festival 2022

Edinburgh Food Festival 2022 is back, and here are some of the amazing food and drink stalls to try out.

By Ginny Sanderson
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 3:05 pm

Foodies rejoice: Edinburgh Food Festival has returned at Assembly George Square Gardens today (Friday, July 22). It’s here for 10 days of chef demos, expert panels, cookery classes and workshops – and some incredible street food and market stalls.

The festival is open daily from 12pm in the gardens near the Meadows. Here are some of the best small businesses to look out for while you’re there.

1. Moskito Spanish Bites

Moskito Spanish Bites will be serving delicious Spanish streetfood from their converted horsebox.

Photo: Moskito

2. Mana Poké

Edinburgh-based Mana Poké will be serving up their signature Hawaiian poke bowls packed with marinated sashimi grade fish, king prawn or tofu served over sushi rice with homemade salads, salsas and sauces.

Photo: Mana Poké

3. Jarvis Pickle

Jarvis Pickle Pies make award-winning hand-crafted pies in the Scottish Borders.They have won 46 British Pie Awards and five two star Great Taste Awards.

Photo: Jarvis Pickle

4. Poco Prosecco

Poco Prosecco will be at the festival so visitors can wash all that food down with a little bit of the bubbly.

Photo: Chris Watt Photography

