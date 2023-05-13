The best restaurants at Edinburgh’s Fort Kinnaird shopping centre – according to online reviews
Here is a guide to the best places to eat at Fort Kinnaird retail park in Edinburgh. Fort Kinnaird is full of incredible shops, making it the second largest retail park in the UK. If you’ve worked up an appetite walking round the stores, there are plenty of restaurants inside where you can get a bite to eat. These are the 9 best restaurants at Fort Kinnaird, according to Google reviews.
1. Bread Meats Bread
This burger chain has several branches in Edinburgh, including a convenient venue for shoppers at Fort Kinnaird. Bread Meats Bread has been named as having one of the top 50 burgers in the world. One happy customer left a five star review on Google, writing: "One of the best burgers I've ever had. Perfectly cooked, great local ingredients and the sauce and toppings were amazing. My new favourite place!" Photo: Third Party
2. Wagamama's
There are a number of Wagamama's across Edinburgh, including one in Fort Kinnaird shopping centre. The Japanese restaurant chain serves up delicious Asian noodle and rice dishes. One reviewer described their meal as "awesome", while another wrote: "It's probably the best food option at Fort Kinnaird". Photo: Wagamama's/Facebook
3. Five Guys
This fast-food chain serves up delicious burgers, hot-dogs, fries and milkshakes to ravenous shoppers at the Edinburgh shopping centre. It was given a five star review by one visitor, who said the Fort Kinnaird restaurant serves the "best burger around". Photo: Submitted
4. TGI Fridays
If you need a break from shopping, TGI Fridays is a great place to refresh. The chain restaurant is known for its American-style diner-style decor and food, with a menu featuring mouth-watering burgers, ribs and wings. After their visit, one customer gave a glowing review of the Fort Kinnaird restaurant, writing: "Always the best service, full of positive staff and lovely food and cocktails!" Photo: Shutterstock