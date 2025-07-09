Two Edinburgh restaurants have been included in a list of the best authentic French restaurants in the UK.

Café St Honoré and L’Escargot Bleu were included in a list that highlights the best of French cuisine across the UK, produced by the Good Food Guide. 24 restaurants were highlighted on the list with only two from Scotland.

Additionally L’Escargot Bleu at 56 Broughton Street was highlighted as Best Local Restaurant for Scotland.

The Good Food Guide called L’Escargot Bleu a “classic French bistro” that “has spread a blanket of joy across Edinburgh since it opened in 2009.” It is an “upbeat French bistro celebrating Scottish produce” according to the Good Food Guide.

Where: 34 Thistle Street NW Lane, Edinburgh EH2 1EA. Time Out says: Café St Honoré has been around for donkeys, but still, quite rightly, comes up in conversation as one of the nicest spots for a smart bistro meal in the centre of Edinburgh.

The restaurant was particularly commended for its “assured combination of French cooking with Scottish raw materials, including hand-dived Orkney scallops and venison as well as home-grown vegetables and herbs. The restaurant draws on produce from founder Frederic ‘Fred’ Berkmiller’s four-acre plot at Monkton Gardens.

Located in the New Town at 34 North West Thistle Street Lane, Café St Honoré was called a “‘wonderful oasis of calm’ looks like a piece of heritage Parisian ‘restauration’ airlifted from Montmartre” and “Edinburgh's heritage take on a Parisian brasserie”.

The restaurant is considered an Edinburgh hidden gem and serves up a menu filled with specialities such as ham hough terrine, smoked duck breast and roast lamb rump.

Café St Honoré’s interior was highlighted, with the Good Food Guide commenting on its: “Bentwood chairs on the robust side of rickety, a black-and-white tiled floor, properly clothed tables, dark wood walls and mirrors all form the backdrop to the kind of classic French bistro cooking that visitors love to stumble upon.”

