We have found 10 restaurants in Edinburgh offering free meals to kids during this week’s Edinburgh school October half-term holidays.
There are some great restaurants in the city giving away free kids meals this week, including Gordon Ramsay Bread Street Kitchen and Bar, The Real Greek, Bella Italia, Duck & Waffle and Yo Sushi.
Check out our photo gallery below to see where you can take the kids for some free food this October holiday week.
1. Duck & Waffle
Kids eat free during the October holidays at this St James Quarter restaurant. From October 12-21, children 12 and under will receive a complimentary breakfast from their specially curated kid's menu. Known for its unique fusion of playful comfort food and stunning city views, Duck & Waffle Edinburgh is the perfect dining destination for families looking to create unforgettable moments together. Their new kids' menu offers delicious, wholesome dishes that are sure to please even the pickiest eaters, while parents indulge in their signature dishes such as the famous Duck & Waffle or indulgent desserts. | SKAPA
2. Morrisons
Morrisons is continuing to help feed families over the October half term with its Kids Eat Free offer available at all Morrisons Cafes nationwide. Families receive a complimentary meal for one child when they purchase an adult main meal costing over £5. The offer is available every day - not just during half term - for any child aged under 16 in Morrisons Cafeìs nationwide. Children have a variety of options to choose from, including hot meals like Bangers and Mash, Chicken Nuggets, Chips & Beans or Cheesy Beans Nachos – which would usually be £3.75 each. There are cafes at the Morrisons supermarkets at the Gyle, New Swanston and Portobello Road in Edinburgh. | PA
3. Yo Sushi
During the period from the 14th October – 1st November 2024 kids eat free all day at Yo Sushi restaurants, including at Princes Street, pictured, when accompanied by a fully paying adult. Please note that a minimum spend of £10 is required for the adult’s meal. The offer is valid all day Monday – Friday for kids 12 and under. | Google Maps
4. BrewDog
From October 12-20 kids eat free at Brewdog restaurants in Edinburgh at the Cowgate, New Street and Lothian Road.
From DIY pizzas, to cheese toasties, there is a great choice of food for your children when you eat at BrewDog this October holidays. Pre-booked offer only, available when booked under 'KIDS EAT FREE'. | Booking.Com
