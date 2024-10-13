2 . Morrisons

Morrisons is continuing to help feed families over the October half term with its Kids Eat Free offer available at all Morrisons Cafes nationwide. Families receive a complimentary meal for one child when they purchase an adult main meal costing over £5. The offer is available every day - not just during half term - for any child aged under 16 in Morrisons Cafeìs nationwide. Children have a variety of options to choose from, including hot meals like Bangers and Mash, Chicken Nuggets, Chips & Beans or Cheesy Beans Nachos – which would usually be £3.75 each. There are cafes at the Morrisons supermarkets at the Gyle, New Swanston and Portobello Road in Edinburgh. | PA