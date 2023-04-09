I visited Lucky Yu, an innovative Asian-fusion restaurant, which serves up delicious bao buns, gyoza and yakitori.

The restaurant first opened in 2018 on Elm Row in Leith, before moving to a takeaway only site in Tollcross during the pandemic. After three years of deliveries, Lucky Yu is finally welcoming diners back into a new restaurant on Edinburgh’s Broughton Street. The new venue has a stylish but relaxed design, with pops of colour in the form of bright pink neon signs and specially designed prints. Low-lighting creates a sexy atmosphere, making the restaurant the perfect spot for a first date.

The menu is filled with street-food style small plates, so we tried as many as possible. First, we ordered the sticky five spice brisket bao bun with kimchi and crispy onion. The soft bun was filled to the brim with a rich and tender beef brisket, while the addition of the Korean kimchi completed the dish with an umami kick. Next, we were served the yuzu and miso glazed salmon skewers with toasted sesame. The salmon was cooked to perfection, with a ‘melt-in-your-mouth’ texture, and was elevated by the fragrant and savoury yuzu and miso glaze - a combination I would have never put together, but loved. I couldn’t resist trying the crispy pork, although I was a little hesitant seeing it was paired with a chilli peanut crisp sauce, not being a huge fan of peanuts myself. However, the sauce was delicious, a perfect balance of spicy and nutty, while the pork was succulent, crunchy on the outside but soft and tender inside.

The bao buns and salmon skewers were a highlight, at new Edinburgh restaurant Lucky Yu,

Lucky Yu is known for its gyoza, which are hand-made in the restaurant. I decided I had to try the veggie option - kimchi and sweet potato - as well as the meat version which was filled with venison and black garlic. While not the traditional Japanese gyoza I’ve tried in the past, I was impressed by their inventive and flavoursome fillings.

Next up was the karaage chicken, which was served with a wasabi mayo. The fried chicken was crispy, juicy and flavourful, and the wasabi mayo gave a kick of heat while not overwhelming the main event. Our final dish was the grilled asparagus with ponzu and mint, a refreshing and healthy offering. I’d never tried ponzu, but the zesty sauce combined with the fresh mint was lovely with the crispy asparagus.

The food isn’t the only highlight at Lucky Yu, as the new restaurant has an inventive cocktail and mocktail selection. First, I tried the Dis Kô Dis Kô, a tart drink made with East London Gin, Fino sherry, and mango lactic cordial. The Hidden Qi, a refreshing and aromatic drink with plum Sake, aluna peach and pomelo, citric syrup, and soda, was so delicious that I ordered a second. My final choice was the Karma, a powerful fruity concoction with Empirical Symphony 6, fig liqueur, and red grape cordial.

We were too stuffed to try the desserts, but I’ll definitely be making a return visit to try the yuzu and rum canele with chantilly cream and the matcha pannacotta with poached rhubarb. If you’re a lover of Asian cuisine and fun cocktails, a night-out at Lucky Yu is not to be missed.