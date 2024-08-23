Leith is frequently highlighted as an up and coming neighbourhood that exudes cool. From Michelin-starred restaurants to some of Scotland’s most visited attractions, the area has no shortage of things to do.
Leith has made no secret of it’s history and of where it has come from, embracing it through acknolwdgements such as the Leith History Mural - which was first installed in 1986, but it is equally proud of where it is going.
In 2022, Leith was an integral part of the reasoning why Edinburgh was voted TimeOut’s best city in the world. Thanks to a vibrant arts and culture scene, with many unique and interesting arts spaces, and a thriving food and drink culture, Leith has continued to show why people need to flock to the area.
Take a look at our guide to how you can spend your weekend in Leith.
1. Visit the Royal Yacht Britannia...
The Royal Yacht Britannia is one of Scotland's most visited attractions and is a must see for anyone visiting Leith. Located at Ocean Terminal, the former royal yacht was in service between 1954 and 1997, now it calls Leith home where an estimated 5 million people have visited the yacht since 1998. | Marc Millar Photo: Marc Millar
2. Grab some breakfast...
Edinburgh has no end to the number of cafes and coffee shops, where you can enjoy a coffee, breakfast or brunch. One of those is Toast overlooking The Shore. Their popular breakfast menu includes fresh juices and several types of toasts with all the favourite toppings. They also offer and brunch dishes like huevos rancheros, shakshuka and poached eggs, lunches of nutritious homemade soup, sourdough sandwiches and salads, and later on in the day, a selection of smaller plates with a Mediterranean influence. Photo: Contributed
3. Learn the history of Leith...
One of the best ways to learn the history of Leith is with the beloved mural titled ‘Into The Future With A Strong Community’ was unveiled in 1986 at the corner of Great Junction Street and Ferry Road depicting Leith’s political history and rich maritime heritage and has become popularly known as the Leith History Mural. The original design was the work of Tim Chalk and Paul Grime, but following wear and tear on the 37-year-old mural there are now on-going plans to adapt the mural to reflect Leith’s contemporary culture. Photo: submitted
4. Grab a drink...
After a day exploring Leith's vibrant community, there's nothing better than grabbing a drink or two, and the area has just about every conceivable kind of bar. Teuchters Landing at Dock Place has been shortlisted for a number of awards over the years - including 'Best Bar Team' at Edinburgh Bar Awards 2024. Photo: Third Party
