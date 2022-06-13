Five new pizzas, starting from just £6.95, have been added to the menu to make eating out more affordable at the Royal Mile and in the West End.

New pizzas on offer include the Pepperoni Fest, which is loaded with pepperoni and drizzled with JD’s Hot Honey; and Eat No Meat, which uses a chicken style plant-based protein, adding to their wide range of vegan options.

The restaurant has also lowered the prices of other items on the menu, as well as introducing a wage increase for their staff.

Bhasker Dhir, the co-founder of @pizza, said: “As high street footfall starts to pick up customers are voting with their feet and opting for the lower priced option. @pizza has always sought of offer great value with premium ingredients and no compromise on quality.

"In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis our new menu maintains the same great quality with no change to ingredients, but it creates new lower-price points for some of the best sellers including Ham & Pineapple and Chicken & Sweetcorn.

“With daily news coverage telling of price rises to fuel, food and almost every aspect of life, we understand that people are struggling. By lowering our prices we hope to make dining out more accessible and we’ve seen a great reaction to lower price points already.”

