Plans to turn a former Edinburgh city centre bakery into a new bagel shop have been approved by the City of Edinburgh Council.

The plans lodged in July by the Great American Bagel Factory for internal fit out works to form the new commercial unit and signage at 37 Hanover Street were approved by the council on October 24.

The new bagel shop will operate in the unit previously occupied by Bibi’s bakery at the corner of Rose Street and Hanover Street. The application site relates to a ground floor shop unit within a three-storey basement and attic classical tenement dating from 1784-90, with 20th century alterations at ground level and internally.

This former bakery on Hanover Street, situated above Milne's Bar, will soon become a bagel shop. | Google Maps

Permission was sought for signage and listed building consent as the property is listed category-B. No change of use is required as the Bagel Factory does not undertake any cooking on site.

No physical alterations to the structure or fabric of the listed building will take place at the unit. The works only relate to internal fixtures and fittings, and new signage.

In the planning documents, the applicant said: “All of the works are minor in nature and would generally be classed as shop fitting. The listing description has no comments on the internal areas of the building.

“The works to the store frontage relate to the existing fascia which will not be physically altered. New signage will be fixed to the fascia and the frontage and vinyls and signage laced in the window areas. The external signage will not be illuminated.

“The works proposed are relatively minor in nature and the signage is in keeping with the street scene with high quality materials proposed. The proposed signage is in accordance with the Edinburgh Design Guidance with no changes proposed to the fascia and with the fascia sign fixed to the existing fascia panels.”

These detailed plans show the new shopfront and counter. | City of Edinburgh Council

The plans were approved despite an objection by The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland regarding the proposed signage at the city centre unit. The fascia sign will consist of flat cut 8mm white aluminium letters with stud fixings. The projecting sign will consist of a 700mm x 400mm oval double sided projecting sign with white vinyl detail.

The registered charity said: “The proposal includes a large faux neon sign for one of the principal windows facing Hanover Street. Combined with a vinyl decal proposed for the lower section of the window, this would obscure a significant portion of the shop front, diminishing the historic character of the façade and streetscape.”

Referencing the signage in the planning documents, the applicant said: “The fascia sign will be fixed directly to the façade of the building in the same way as the former Bibi’s lettering was fixed. The size of the lettering will be similar to the previous signage. One projecting sign will be fixed to the front fascia using the same fixings as exist.”

Since the planning application was submitted, the fascia sign has been updated in the plans to be finished in aluminium, and the neon hanging sign to the shopfront window has been removed from the original proposals.

These detailed plans show how the bagel shop serving area will look once alterations have been carried out at the Hanover Street unit. | City of Edinburgh Council

The plans were approved last week by the City of Edinburgh Council’s chief planning officer David Givan.

He said: “The proposals have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building and its setting and will not adversely impact on its special architectural and historic interest.

“The proposals will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area. There are no material considerations that outweigh this conclusion.”

Work to make the changes to the shop unit, situated within the City Centre Retail Core New Town Conservation Area, and the Old and New Town World Heritage Sites, must begin within three years.