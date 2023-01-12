Edinburgh pubs: City's longest-running gay bar, Planet, up for 'venue of the year' at Gaydio Pride Awards
Awards celebrate extraordinary efforts that bring Pride to every corner of the UK
Edinburgh's longest running gay bar is in the running for a new award honouring charities, people and organisations championing Pride across the UK.
Planet Bar & Kitchen, at Baxter's Place, has been shortlisted for Venue or Event of the Year award at the inaugural Gaydio Pride Awards.
The awards, to be held at Manchester’s Hilton Hotel on February 10, will celebrate the extraordinary efforts that bring Pride to every corner of the UK, honouring the LGBTQ+ members and allies making the biggest impacts.
Guests will enjoy an evening of celebration for those shortlisted, topped with entertainment from Top 10-selling artist Raye, a set from dance-legend Sigala, a showstopping performance from Danny Beard, winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK (Season 4), all hosted by Gaydio’s breakfast show presenters Paris and Dave.
Categories at this year’s awards include Grassroots Pride of the Year, Major Pride of the Year, LGBTQ+ Champion of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, LBGTQ+ Venue or Event of the Year, LGBTQ+ Charity of the Year, Pride Network of the Year, LGBTQ+ Club or Sports Team of the Year, Music Artist of the Year, plus the Lifetime Achievement award.
Kriss Herbert, Network Content Manager for Gaydio, said: “Gaydio is Where Pride Lives and it feels only right that we celebrate the people, organisations and charities who work so hard to support the LGBTQ+ community all year round.
“We think this shortlist really showcases the huge impact people, charities and communities are making all over the UK, and we can’t wait to announce our winners at the first ever Gaydio Pride Awards with Hilton on 10th February.”
Gaydio recently launched its station in Edinburgh, where listeners can now expect the best in upbeat dance and pop, and chat from an LGBTQ+ perspective across the city.
For more information and to buy tickets for the Gaydio Pride Awards, head to gaydioprideawards.co.uk and keep an eye on social platforms @gaydio for more announcements.
The full shortlist for the Gaydio Pride Awards in 2023 includes:
Major Pride of the Year
Manchester Pride
Pride in London
Birmingham Pride
Brighton + Hove Pride
Grassroots Pride of the Year
UK Black Pride
Trans Pride, Brighton
Prestwich Pride
Chesterfield Pride
Salford Pride
Volunteer of the Year
Michele Ralph (Crawley Pride Volunteer)
Joel Mordi (Nigeria’s First Ever Pride Organiser)
Charlie Watts (Pride in Surrey Volunteer)
LGBTQ+ Club or Sports team of the Year
Gay Outdoor Club
Leicester Diamonds Baseball Club
Manchester Village Spartans
Outdoor Lads
Trans Radio UK Football Club
Employee Pride Network of the Year
Proud at Deloitte
Birmingham women’s and Children’s NHS Trust LGBTQ+ Staff Network
Proud @ Shell UK
JET & Proud – Just Eat Takeaway.com’s global LGBT+ Network
Co-op respect
Bruntwood’s LGBTQIA++ Network
Venue or Event of the Year
Arch, Clapham
Swagga, Manchester
Filthy Gorgeous, The Brewers, Manchester
The House of Bridget’s, Bury
The Werkroom, Stoke-on-Trent
Planet Bar, Edinburgh
Charity
Spencer Trust
Fighting with Pride
George House Trust
LGBTQ+ Champion
Carley Owen
Sab Samuel / Aida H Dee / Drag Queen Story Time
Janusz Domagala (Finalist of Great British Bake Off)