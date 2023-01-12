News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh pubs: City's longest-running gay bar, Planet, up for 'venue of the year' at Gaydio Pride Awards

Awards celebrate extraordinary efforts that bring Pride to every corner of the UK

By Gary Flockhart
6 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 11:43am

Edinburgh's longest running gay bar is in the running for a new award honouring charities, people and organisations championing Pride across the UK.

Planet Bar & Kitchen, at Baxter's Place, has been shortlisted for Venue or Event of the Year award at the inaugural Gaydio Pride Awards.

Hide Ad

The awards, to be held at Manchester’s Hilton Hotel on February 10, will celebrate the extraordinary efforts that bring Pride to every corner of the UK, honouring the LGBTQ+ members and allies making the biggest impacts.

Planet Bar & Kitchen, at Baxter's Place, has been shortlisted for Venue or Event of the Year award at the inaugural Gaydio Pride Awards. Photo: Planet Bar & Kitchen
Most Popular

Guests will enjoy an evening of celebration for those shortlisted, topped with entertainment from Top 10-selling artist Raye, a set from dance-legend Sigala, a showstopping performance from Danny Beard, winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK (Season 4), all hosted by Gaydio’s breakfast show presenters Paris and Dave.

Categories at this year’s awards include Grassroots Pride of the Year, Major Pride of the Year, LGBTQ+ Champion of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, LBGTQ+ Venue or Event of the Year, LGBTQ+ Charity of the Year, Pride Network of the Year, LGBTQ+ Club or Sports Team of the Year, Music Artist of the Year, plus the Lifetime Achievement award.

Hide Ad

Kriss Herbert, Network Content Manager for Gaydio, said: “Gaydio is Where Pride Lives and it feels only right that we celebrate the people, organisations and charities who work so hard to support the LGBTQ+ community all year round.

“We think this shortlist really showcases the huge impact people, charities and communities are making all over the UK, and we can’t wait to announce our winners at the first ever Gaydio Pride Awards with Hilton on 10th February.”

Hide Ad

Gaydio recently launched its station in Edinburgh, where listeners can now expect the best in upbeat dance and pop, and chat from an LGBTQ+ perspective across the city.

For more information and to buy tickets for the Gaydio Pride Awards, head to gaydioprideawards.co.uk and keep an eye on social platforms @gaydio for more announcements.

Hide Ad

The full shortlist for the Gaydio Pride Awards in 2023 includes:

Major Pride of the Year

Hide Ad

Manchester Pride

Pride in London

Hide Ad

Birmingham Pride

Brighton + Hove Pride

Hide Ad

Grassroots Pride of the Year

UK Black Pride

Hide Ad

Trans Pride, Brighton

Prestwich Pride

Hide Ad

Chesterfield Pride

Salford Pride

Hide Ad

Volunteer of the Year

Michele Ralph (Crawley Pride Volunteer)

Hide Ad

Joel Mordi (Nigeria’s First Ever Pride Organiser)

Charlie Watts (Pride in Surrey Volunteer)

Hide Ad

LGBTQ+ Club or Sports team of the Year

Gay Outdoor Club

Hide Ad

Leicester Diamonds Baseball Club

Manchester Village Spartans

Hide Ad

Outdoor Lads

Trans Radio UK Football Club

Hide Ad

Employee Pride Network of the Year

Proud at Deloitte

Hide Ad

Birmingham women’s and Children’s NHS Trust LGBTQ+ Staff Network

Proud @ Shell UK

Hide Ad

JET & Proud – Just Eat Takeaway.com’s global LGBT+ Network

Co-op respect

Hide Ad

Bruntwood’s LGBTQIA++ Network

Venue or Event of the Year

Hide Ad

Arch, Clapham

Swagga, Manchester

Hide Ad

Filthy Gorgeous, The Brewers, Manchester

The House of Bridget’s, Bury

Hide Ad

The Werkroom, Stoke-on-Trent

Planet Bar, Edinburgh

Hide Ad

Charity

Spencer Trust

Hide Ad

Fighting with Pride

George House Trust

Hide Ad

LGBTQ+ Champion

Carley Owen

Hide Ad

Sab Samuel / Aida H Dee / Drag Queen Story Time

Janusz Domagala (Finalist of Great British Bake Off)

Hide Ad
Read More
These are 5 of the best gay bars to celebrate Pride Edinburgh 2019
Edinburgh