Edinburgh's longest running gay bar is in the running for a new award honouring charities, people and organisations championing Pride across the UK.

Planet Bar & Kitchen, at Baxter's Place, has been shortlisted for Venue or Event of the Year award at the inaugural Gaydio Pride Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards, to be held at Manchester’s Hilton Hotel on February 10, will celebrate the extraordinary efforts that bring Pride to every corner of the UK, honouring the LGBTQ+ members and allies making the biggest impacts.

Planet Bar & Kitchen, at Baxter's Place, has been shortlisted for Venue or Event of the Year award at the inaugural Gaydio Pride Awards. Photo: Planet Bar & Kitchen

Guests will enjoy an evening of celebration for those shortlisted, topped with entertainment from Top 10-selling artist Raye, a set from dance-legend Sigala, a showstopping performance from Danny Beard, winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK (Season 4), all hosted by Gaydio’s breakfast show presenters Paris and Dave.

Categories at this year’s awards include Grassroots Pride of the Year, Major Pride of the Year, LGBTQ+ Champion of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, LBGTQ+ Venue or Event of the Year, LGBTQ+ Charity of the Year, Pride Network of the Year, LGBTQ+ Club or Sports Team of the Year, Music Artist of the Year, plus the Lifetime Achievement award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kriss Herbert, Network Content Manager for Gaydio, said: “Gaydio is Where Pride Lives and it feels only right that we celebrate the people, organisations and charities who work so hard to support the LGBTQ+ community all year round.

“We think this shortlist really showcases the huge impact people, charities and communities are making all over the UK, and we can’t wait to announce our winners at the first ever Gaydio Pride Awards with Hilton on 10th February.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaydio recently launched its station in Edinburgh, where listeners can now expect the best in upbeat dance and pop, and chat from an LGBTQ+ perspective across the city.

For more information and to buy tickets for the Gaydio Pride Awards, head to gaydioprideawards.co.uk and keep an eye on social platforms @gaydio for more announcements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full shortlist for the Gaydio Pride Awards in 2023 includes:

Major Pride of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester Pride

Pride in London

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham Pride

Brighton + Hove Pride

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grassroots Pride of the Year

UK Black Pride

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trans Pride, Brighton

Prestwich Pride

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield Pride

Salford Pride

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer of the Year

Michele Ralph (Crawley Pride Volunteer)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Mordi (Nigeria’s First Ever Pride Organiser)

Charlie Watts (Pride in Surrey Volunteer)

Advertisement Hide Ad

LGBTQ+ Club or Sports team of the Year

Gay Outdoor Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester Diamonds Baseball Club

Manchester Village Spartans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outdoor Lads

Trans Radio UK Football Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employee Pride Network of the Year

Proud at Deloitte

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham women’s and Children’s NHS Trust LGBTQ+ Staff Network

Proud @ Shell UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

JET & Proud – Just Eat Takeaway.com’s global LGBT+ Network

Co-op respect

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruntwood’s LGBTQIA++ Network

Venue or Event of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arch, Clapham

Swagga, Manchester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filthy Gorgeous, The Brewers, Manchester

The House of Bridget’s, Bury

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Werkroom, Stoke-on-Trent

Planet Bar, Edinburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charity

Spencer Trust

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fighting with Pride

George House Trust

Advertisement Hide Ad

LGBTQ+ Champion

Carley Owen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sab Samuel / Aida H Dee / Drag Queen Story Time

Janusz Domagala (Finalist of Great British Bake Off)