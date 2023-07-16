The former Constitution bar and restaurant in Leith has reopened as Malones Irish pub, offering own-brand spirits and a menu focused on locally-caught seafood.

It’s the second Malones in Edinburgh – owners the Keane family already have Malones at Haymarket, which was named the best pub in South East Scotland at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2022, and also the Cask Smugglers and Festival Village on the roof Edinburgh’s Waverley Market, as well as Malones pubs in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Their new Leith venue in Constitution Street is on the tram route, has capacity for 250 and is open seven days a week from 11am until 1am. Following in the footsteps of Malones at Haymarket, Malones Leith is only the second venue in Edinburgh to offer Tennent's Tank Lager. It’s also child-friendly until 10pm and dog-friendly.

The owners say they are also committed to sustainability, and source their drinks from brands that share their values. Their own-brand Smugglers Spirts of gin and vodka are made in Edinburgh with hand-harvested, locally-sourced botanicals and ingredients. And they work with a Dublin-based distillery in the legendary Libertines district to make their very own Malones Triple Cask Irish Whiskey.

They say the pub’s menu focuses on quality, locally-caught seafood, a speciality of head chef, Ruxi Mirton-Teng. Ruxi, a Leith local who previously worked at Michelin-starred restaurant Heron, is said to be excited to create high-quality pub grub with an Irish twist, celebrating the Leith-Irish connection. The menu includes small plates, like Irish stout and onion soup with blue cheese for £6, burgers and large plates, like seafood stew with mussels, prawns, clams, haddock, fennel, onions, celery, basil and tomato for £15.

Simon Keane, one of the owners, said: “Malones as a brand is great craic. But also remember that we’re Irish people running authentic Irish pubs – not Irish themed pubs. You’ll find no Paddy-wackery stuff here. It’s all good quality drinks, live music from local talent, sports, great locally-sourced food, and attentive service from my wonderful team.”

