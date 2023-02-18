Edinburgh pubs: Readers share memories of the Capital’s long lost pubs – including Champagne Charlie’s
Dozens of pubs across Edinburgh have closed in recent years, many of which bring back fond memories of a misspent youth or a sense of community and belonging.
We asked which Capital pub you miss the most and your responses flew in – with over 600 comments on the Evening News Facebook page.
In no order, here's some of the pubs our readers miss and a few memories.
Roxanne Kelly said: “The Burnt Post on Lothian Road – I many a good night had in there.”
Sandra Munro wrote: “The Yellow Carvell, just off the Royal Mile and North Bridge. Fantastic music at the weekends.”
Margaret Gillies reminisced about The Marina at Goldenacre, saying: “My local for years. I had my 21st birthday party there. I think latterly the downstairs bar was the Lamp Lighter. Often the last port of call on the way home.”
Mike Bremner picked out the The Stags Head in Canonmills, recalling: “Not the most elegant pub, but it was ‘home" for all the Tesco crew across the road.”
Pete Thom wrote: “The Crags, and I'm a bit surprised I didn't see anyone else say it. Was my second home all through my 20s.”
June Burgoyne mused: “Didn't go to many pubs but loved a wee dance at Edgars, the Rose Street pub. My dad, years ago, used to drink and sing at the Granton Wardie Hotel.”
Frazer Henderson made a list of all his favourtites: “Fibber Magee’s, Jekyl & Hyde, Oddfellows, Beau Brummell, The Kitchen and Negotiants.”
Allan Iain Morrison misses a fair few, too, writing: “So many. Some still there but in name only. The Presevation Hall, The Holyrood (before it became 9A), The Pear Tree (when it was still a bikers pub), Sneaky Pete’s, Legends, Joseph Pearce.
Graham Rowley said: “Champagne Charlie’s on Castle Street. It’s now a cocktail bar called Tonic. Was a great boozer when the late Graeme Allan owned it in the 90s. Also The Illicit Still in Brougham Street at Tollcross when David Rankin had it.”
Roz Britton recalled: “PJ Lyles on Leith Wal used to have epic lock-ins.”
Simon Shields said: I used to love The Green Tree on Cowgate the Cas Rock and The Auld Toll – all fine boozers.”
Alan Amos wrote: “Cheers on the Royal Mile and Bissets Bar in Morrison Street. Had some great times in both.”
Carol Youngson Booth said: “The Doocot and when The Birdscage was on every Fri and Sat night… bring it back!”
Christopher O'Hara clearly liked to drink in Leith, as he told us: “All the pubs which were in the film Trainspotting.”
Kevin Campbell wrote: “Trafalgar and the Vintage in Henderson Street, having a pint with my dad.”
Robbie Hamilton named five: “Dizzies, the Old Salt, the Auld Clachan, Port Hamilton, Fire Station.”