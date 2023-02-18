We asked which Capital pub you miss the most and your responses flew in – with over 600 comments on the Evening News Facebook page.

In no order, here's some of the pubs our readers miss and a few memories.

Roxanne Kelly said: “The Burnt Post on Lothian Road – I many a good night had in there.”

The Green Tree and Cas Rock are just two lost Edinburgh bars our readers have fond memories of.

Sandra Munro wrote: “The Yellow Carvell, just off the Royal Mile and North Bridge. Fantastic music at the weekends.”

Margaret Gillies reminisced about The Marina at Goldenacre, saying: “My local for years. I had my 21st birthday party there. I think latterly the downstairs bar was the Lamp Lighter. Often the last port of call on the way home.”

Mike Bremner picked out the The Stags Head in Canonmills, recalling: “Not the most elegant pub, but it was ‘home" for all the Tesco crew across the road.”

Pete Thom wrote: “The Crags, and I'm a bit surprised I didn't see anyone else say it. Was my second home all through my 20s.”

June Burgoyne mused: “Didn't go to many pubs but loved a wee dance at Edgars, the Rose Street pub. My dad, years ago, used to drink and sing at the Granton Wardie Hotel.”

Frazer Henderson made a list of all his favourtites: “Fibber Magee’s, Jekyl & Hyde, Oddfellows, Beau Brummell, The Kitchen and Negotiants.”

Allan Iain Morrison misses a fair few, too, writing: “So many. Some still there but in name only. The Presevation Hall, The Holyrood (before it became 9A), The Pear Tree (when it was still a bikers pub), Sneaky Pete’s, Legends, Joseph Pearce.

Graham Rowley said: “Champagne Charlie’s on Castle Street. It’s now a cocktail bar called Tonic. Was a great boozer when the late Graeme Allan owned it in the 90s. Also The Illicit Still in Brougham Street at Tollcross when David Rankin had it.”

Roz Britton recalled: “PJ Lyles on Leith Wal used to have epic lock-ins.”

Simon Shields said: I used to love The Green Tree on Cowgate the Cas Rock and The Auld Toll – all fine boozers.”

Alan Amos wrote: “Cheers on the Royal Mile and Bissets Bar in Morrison Street. Had some great times in both.”

Carol Youngson Booth said: “The Doocot and when The Birdscage was on every Fri and Sat night… bring it back!”

Christopher O'Hara clearly liked to drink in Leith, as he told us: “All the pubs which were in the film Trainspotting.”

Kevin Campbell wrote: “Trafalgar and the Vintage in Henderson Street, having a pint with my dad.”

