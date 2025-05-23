Edinburgh restaurant begins new dining chapter inspired by famous author

The team behind one of Edinburgh’s most popular city centre restaurants has announced plans to start a new dining chapter at its Castle Street venue in June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Badger & Co takes its name from one of the main characters in the classic children’s book, The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame, who was born at 32 Castle Street in 1859.

The Wind in the Willows tells the riverbank story of Mr Badger and his friends, Mole, Ratty and Mr Toad. Famous amongst generations around the world, the novel has been translated into over 30 languages, including Chinese, Japanese, French, Spanish, German and Portuguese, giving it a wide international appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by Mr Badger and The Wind in the Willows story, Badger & Co is now getting set to turn a new page and take its culinary adventures beyond the ‘Wild Wood’ with a creative dining experience that celebrates the best local and seasonal produce, including ingredients foraged from local hedgerows.

Badger & Co’s new chapter will commence in June

New head chef, Scott Campbell, will lead a kitchen team of eight to create bold, seasonal menus.

Mixologist Jay Brady will also be shaking up a new creative cocktail menu inspired by The Wind in the Willows theme.

Open seven days a week, the classic Georgian townhouse venue will provide indoor and outdoor seating for around 45 diners, as well as space for four-legged friends in the lounge. Private dining experiences for up to 12 guests and special events will also be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sian Thomas, General Manager at Badger & Co, said: “As the birthplace of The Wind in the Willows author, we’re really proud to be the custodians of this beautiful city centre venue. Badger & Co has continued to pay homage to one of the book’s leading characters since opening the doors to local diners and visitors in 2016.

“We’re now getting set to start a new dining chapter on Castle Street from June with a new head chef and exciting new menu. Diners can expect the best local, seasonal and foraged produce.”

Badger & Co supports 20 local hospitality jobs.

Badger & Co is located at 32 Castle Street, Edinburgh, EH2 3HT.

For more information on Badger & Co, go to www.badgerandco.com and follow on Instagramwww.instagram.com/badger.co and Facebook www.facebook.com/badgerandco