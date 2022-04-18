Maki & Ramen, which has six branches in Scotland, brought the idea to life at the restaurant in St James' Quarter, Edinburgh.

The family-run restaurant teamed up with a pet shop to give dogs a chance to dine in style with their owners.

The menu, Woof Treats, offers a choice of seven natural treats, suitable for all dog breeds and ages.

Royston the seven-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier tries the dog menu whilst sitting with Jai Savage-Morton at Maki and Ramen in St James Quarter. Pic: SWNS

The eatery teamed up with Dofos pet shop, the oldest pet shop in Edinburgh.

It will launch on April 22 and joins a number of Capital eateries where pets are welcome.

Tasty choices for your furry friend include beef spaghetti or biltong, which can be cut up into smaller portions, while 'coins' of duck, lamb and turkey are also available.

And it’s sure to prove a hit with the city’s growing dog population after thousands of locals got their first pet during the coronvirus lockdown.

Media manager Effie Koutroumanou, 30, said: "Edinburgh is an amazing city with so much green space, and so many pet owners.

"All our customers were asking us 'is it dog friendly'?.

"Our restaurant in St James Quarter has this amazing space which is like a yard.

"The owners and their furry friends can come in and enjoy a nice meal.

"The dogs will sit on the floor to keep everyone happy.

"We have eight or nine tables outside, we can host more than 30 people.

"We don't have a limit on the number of pets which can come, as long as the owners are happy.

"We wanted to collaborate with a local business in Edinurgh.

"The reason we chose those specific treats is they are all natural.

"All dogs, all ages, all sizes are welcome."

Smaller treats cost £2.20, while larger portions cost £6.80.

Effie added: "We are expecting it to be popular.

"We already have been in contact with a lot of pet bloggers, they can't wait.

"Edinburgh is the top city in the UK in terms of pet ownership.

"In our restaurant pet owners can have a nice time with their dogs.

"We don't accept reservations, people can just pop in."

