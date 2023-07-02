An Edinburgh restaurant is set to bring back its film club next month, an interactive dining experience with a menu designed around key moments in the featured film and served whilst you are watching.

Kyloe Gourmet Steak Restaurant & Grill at the Rutland Hotel in the West End is gearing up to offer guests a unique dining experience in July while watching 1990 New York gangster classic Goodfellas. Pre-pandemic, head chef Ian Boyd-Thorpe developed the concept and served everything from maple syrup glazed spaghetti during Elf, and 'dinosaur egg' desserts as the eggs hatched during Jurassic Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian is now looking forward to immersing guests in Goodfellas, with bookings set to run from 12-4/5pm on three or four dates in July, which are yet to be confirmed. He said: “Working in hospitality you take a lot of pride in being able to deliver a great experience for the guests. And this latest offering just ramps it up to the next level.

Kyloe head chef Ian Boyd-Thorpe is looking forward to the return of the West End restaurant's film club in July.

"Being able to spend the afternoon watching a classic movie with a tasty menu and fun cocktails alongside it, the whole experience is fantastic. We have props associated with the movie and specially created food for key moments in the movie. It’s a great experience and so much fun.

"Goodfellas is a fantastic movie, we have worked very hard with the whole package and immersing people in it. We will be serving some fantastic cocktails spread throughout the movie. During the famous scene when petrol bombs are thrown at a car, we will light cocktails as the bombs are thrown.

"We also tap into a New York theme. There’s a famous scene also when they are in the deli. At that moment we will deliver selected meats on the table. Later, the characters in the movie are all eating spaghetti at the table while talking about hitting a deer, so we will be serving venison ragu spaghetti. So, we have really looked at the movie in detail to tie-in with things the characters are referencing or eating at that moment. Trying to recreate the movie with our own unique take on it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian revealed how much fun he and his team at Kyloe have had creating their film club experiences for guests at the West End restaurant.

He said: "I have been doing this since I joined the restaurant about four years ago. The first one was Pulp Fiction and it was a great success, we hit the ground running with that one. We did have to take a bit of a pause on our movie themed offerings due to Covid. Our team has changed and we had to take time to develop this concept again.

"We did do Jurassic Park just after Covid, but the planning had already started for that pre-Covid. So this is the first one we have been working on solidly for a while, experimenting with things to tie-in with this movie. We have got a few other ideas for movies we might do in the future, it’s really exciting. We are just buzzing that we are ready to deliver another movie eating experience. It’s a lot of fun to do this again, we are really excited to be in a position to re-launch this and get feedback from the guests.