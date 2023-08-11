Edinburgh restaurant The Dome has been named the best place in the UK to have afternoon tea, in research carried out to mark National Tea Week, August 7-13.

The George Street restaurant, with corinthian columns, marble bars and palms in separate rooms for fine dining, light lunches or teas, was the only eatery in Scotland to make the list, which was compiled by gambling company Betway.

Determined by a unique index score - with the lower the overall index score the higher the ranking - the research takes into account the number of hashtags each location has racked up on Instagram, as well Google and Tripadvisor reviews.

The Dome placed first on the list with an index score of six, as a result of its mouth-watering experience for any tea-lover out there. Known for being one of Edinburgh’s most iconic spots, according to the research, “The Dome is a mouth-watering experience for any tea-lover out there”. With finger sandwiches and still-warm scones served daily in The Georgian Tea Room, the fancy boutique hotel placed first on the list as the best place in the entire country to enjoy afternoon tea.