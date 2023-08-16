Now in its ninth year, the annual awards celebrate Scotland’s food scene

The annual Food Awards Scotland will get under way at the end of the month, recognising culinary talent from across the country.

The prestigious event will take place on Monday August 28 at The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow where top professionals will come together to celebrate their achievements.

Many restaurants, takeaways, pubs, cafes and bistros from in and around the Capital have made it to the shortlist this year in an event that showcases some of the best food the country has to offer across a wide variety of cuisines from different cultures.

A spokesperson for The Food Awards Scotland said: “In a country with so many food establishments and businesses, it can be hard to stand out. However, the 2023 finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction. We would like to wish all finalists the best of luck.”

Here are 30 of the restaurants from Edinburgh and neighbouring areas who are in the running this year.

1 . The Food Awards Scotland 2023 Scotland has become a top culinary destination providing a vast selection of dining options, for tourists and residents alike. Edinburgh boast an ever-changing, mouth-watering array of restaurants – here are the establishments who are in the running this year. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Howies Restaurant Established in 1990, the family-owned business now has three central restaurants in the capital, proudly serving seasonal Scottish food. Howies has been nominated for two categories – Restaurant of The Year and Best Scottish Cuisine. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Paradise Palms Previous winner at the 2017 Scottish Food Awards, Paradise Palms serve flavour packed food that’s inspired by Americana and diner classics. The Lothian Street venue is nominated for The best Vegetarian Award. Photo: NJ Photo Sales

4 . Purslane Restaurant Serving ‘causal fine dining’ the Stockbridge restaurant has been nominated for Restaurant of The Year and is also Edinburgh’s only entrant in the Fine Dining category. Owner and head chef Paul Gunning, says Purslane serves ‘a large variety of freshly prepared dishes, delivering an intense, high quality of flavour with every mouthful.’ Photo: Google Photo Sales