Edinburgh restaurants: First look inside new city centre Korean street food restaurant Bibimbap

New Korean restaurant opens in Edinburgh city centre
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:50 BST

A popular Korean restaurant brand has opened in Edinburgh city centre, offering diners hearty street food inspired by the culture of South Korea’s capital Seoul.

Bibimbap Edinburgh, a new 'grab and go' style Korean diner, has opened on Hanover Street in Edinburgh, with space for up to 30 customers to sit-in as well as takeaway and delivery kitchens.

Head chef at Bibimbap Edinburgh, Young Lee, said: "There is huge appreciation right now for Korean cuisine in Scotland - with mouthwatering foods dominating the internet and K-pop enjoying enormous popularity. Foodies in Edinburgh can now tuck into our extensive menu, which includes a variety of traditional and modern Korean dishes and enjoy tastes of downtown Seoul in a vibrant, colourful venue that plays homage to K-Culture".

The eatery is named after a Korean comfort food (pronounced as ‘bee-beem-bahp’) which consists of a bowl of warm white rice topped with vegetables and chilli pepper paste, soy sauce, or fermented soybean paste.

The eatery is named after a Korean comfort food (pronounced as 'bee-beem-bahp') which consists of a bowl of warm white rice topped with vegetables and chilli pepper paste, soy sauce, or fermented soybean paste.

Bibimbap Edinburgh is now open daily from 12pm at 96 Hanover Street, Edinburgh EH2 1DR. To view the menu and learn more visit https://bibimbap-edinburgh.co.uk.

Bibimbap Edinburgh is now open daily from 12pm at 96 Hanover Street, Edinburgh EH2 1DR. To view the menu and learn more visit https://bibimbap-edinburgh.co.uk.

Follow photgenic Bibimbap Edinburgh on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bibimbapedin.

Follow photgenic Bibimbap Edinburgh on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bibimbapedin.

Bibimbap's famous K-FC, traditional-style Korean fried chicken coated in crispy batter and served with seasoned Yum Yum sauce on the side.

Bibimbap's famous K-FC, traditional-style Korean fried chicken coated in crispy batter and served with seasoned Yum Yum sauce on the side.

Related topics:South KoreaK-Pop