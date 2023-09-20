Edinburgh restaurants: First look inside new city centre Korean street food restaurant Bibimbap
A popular Korean restaurant brand has opened in Edinburgh city centre, offering diners hearty street food inspired by the culture of South Korea’s capital Seoul.
Bibimbap Edinburgh, a new 'grab and go' style Korean diner, has opened on Hanover Street in Edinburgh, with space for up to 30 customers to sit-in as well as takeaway and delivery kitchens.
Head chef at Bibimbap Edinburgh, Young Lee, said: "There is huge appreciation right now for Korean cuisine in Scotland - with mouthwatering foods dominating the internet and K-pop enjoying enormous popularity. Foodies in Edinburgh can now tuck into our extensive menu, which includes a variety of traditional and modern Korean dishes and enjoy tastes of downtown Seoul in a vibrant, colourful venue that plays homage to K-Culture".