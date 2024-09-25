Edinburgh restaurants: New Marchmont restaurant Nàdair offers five-course menu which will change daily
Nàdair, which is situated on Roseneath Street in Marchmont, will focus its menu on Scottish cuisine using local and foraged ingredients, to create experimental and bold flavours.
The 20 cover, independent restaurant is the first venture between Alan Keery, who will be the restaurant's head chef, and Sarah Baldry, who will be the restaurant's pastry chef. The pair first worked together at Edinburgh institution Wedgewood the Restaurant.
Featuring modern Scottish, ingredient-led dishes with Scandi influences, seasonal favourites include foraged chanterelles with cultured cream, pine, black garlic; sea trout with onion, buttermilk and sweet cicely; dry-aged sirloin with celeriac, beetroot, sea sandwort; and caramelised honey with plum, tarragon and oat.
Alan said: “We’re so proud to open our first restaurant together, Nàdair, in the city where we met. It’s been a long time in the making, and we’re really looking forward to working together to showcase the best produce that Scotland’s larder has to offer.”
Sarah added: “We’re working with the best local suppliers and using our restaurant as a platform to show the people of Edinburgh the real quality of ingredients we have available to us in Scotland. We’ve had such a wonderful reception from our neighbours in Marchmont, and had lots of locals visit us for lunch and dinner - we really feel part of the community already.”
The drinks menu at Nàdair has been carefully selected and focuses mainly on organic wines. They also offer a selection of forage-based cocktails, showcasing their seasonal in-house infusions.
Nàdair will serve its five-course tasting menu every Wednesday - Saturday from 6pm - 9:15pm for £65 per person, with paired wines for £45. A set lunch menu is available on Saturdays from 12pm - 2:15pm and Sundays 12pm - 2:30pm.
Nàdair is open now, and bookings can be made at https://www.restaurantnadair.com/reservations
