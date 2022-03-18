New Edinburgh Punjabi restaurant Mera Lahore has opened near Leith Walk

Mera Lahore opened its doors on Friday, March 18, at 26/27 Haddington Place off Leith Walk.

The family-run grill and desi restaurant promises foodies a special experience for the taste buds, with dishes hailing from the Punjab region of Pakistan.

Owners Malik and Mohammed Aziz hope to bring this vibrant culture to Edinburgh.

They said: “We are really excited to be opening Mera Lahore and are offering something unique. Not only are we using centuries-old methods to prepare the food, but we also hope our customers will enjoy watching our chefs at work.

“Our dishes are created with warm and fragrant spices and each dish is delivered with its own aroma and flavour.

“Mera Lahore’s authentic Punjabi food will be as much of an experience for the eyes, as the taste buds!”

There will be a ‘live’ open kitchen, with customers able to watch as their food is prepared.

Mera Lahore translates as ‘My Lahore’ and refers to the city of Lahore in Punjab, Pakistan.

The city is famed for its rich food culture and traditional cooking methods using the finest herbs and spices.

Mera Lahore is open from 11am-11pm Monday to Friday, and 9am-12pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Visit @meralahorerestaurant on Facebook or mera-lahore.co.uk to find out more.

