Online restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable has listed the top 10 restaurants in Edinburgh based on diner’s reviews.
Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews to form a list of the best overall restaurants in Edinburgh. Last week’s OpenTable top 100 list for outside dining in the UK featured no restaurants in the Capital, with just five Scottish restaurants selected. So we decided to take a look at what OpenTable reviews think are the best restaurants in Edinburgh.
1. Society Bar & Kitchen
Society Bar & Kitchen at Waterloo Place in Edinburgh is a restaurant where every dish is a masterpiece of bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and unexpected twists. It received an average OpenTable score of 4.8 out of 5 from 53 diner reviews. Photo: Submitted
2. The Campaign Room Bistro at Carberry Tower Hotel
Using the very best, fresh, local and seasonal Scottish produce, this laid-back restaurant near Musselburgh, set in decadent surroundings, offers up a daily selection of mouthwatering lunches and dinners. From 415 reviews it received an average score of 4.8 out of 5 on the OpenTable website. Photo: Google Maps
3. The Black Grape
The Black Grape is a new small plate restaurant located on Edinburgh's Royal Mile at the Canongate. Expect small plates, wine & good times in a stunning setting. From 148 reviews it has received an average rating of 4.8 from 5. Photo: Submitted
4. Yamato
At Yamato, expect top quality traditional Japanese cuisine and service for you to experience with an extensive variety of dishes served in an intimate and refined environment. This restaurant at Lochrin Terrace received an average rating of 4.8 our of 5 from 36 reviews. Photo: Submitted