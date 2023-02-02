Edinburgh restaurants: Scran give sneak peak of Cockburn Street bistro after makeover and share reopening date
The team at Scran say they are ‘absolutely buzzing’ for diners to see their new design
One of Edinburgh's best-loved bistros has announced its reopening date following a major refurbishment – and given a sneak-peak at how things are coming along.
Scran, which is located in The Arcade, a covered passage that connects North Bridge to Cockburn Street, has been closed for nearly a month.
The eaterie, which is a firm favourite with foodies, is set to re-open on Friday, February 3, following the closure at the beginning of January.
Shared a sneak preview of how their new interior will look, Scran wrote on its Facebook page: “We are SO excited to let you all know we are officially back open on Friday!!!!
“Absolutely buzzing for you all to see the new design. We are in love. A massive thank you to @ja_coco_ & @franceyshopfitting for their hard work during the past 3 weeks!! UNREAL
“Tag your pals in the comments to let them know!! This weekend is going to be a busy one, you don’t wanna miss out on the fun!!! Remember we’re walk ins only as always. See you on Friday for a massive scran.”
As well as been famed locallly for their ridiculously-tasty milkshakes, Scran specialises in delicious all-day breakfasts, burgers and wraps.