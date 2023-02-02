One of Edinburgh's best-loved bistros has announced its reopening date following a major refurbishment – and given a sneak-peak at how things are coming along.

Scran, which is located in The Arcade, a covered passage that connects North Bridge to Cockburn Street, has been closed for nearly a month.

The eaterie, which is a firm favourite with foodies, is set to re-open on Friday, February 3, following the closure at the beginning of January.

Scran has announced re-opening date of their popular bistro in Edinburgh. Photos: Scran

Shared a sneak preview of how their new interior will look, Scran wrote on its Facebook page: “We are SO excited to let you all know we are officially back open on Friday!!!!

“Absolutely buzzing for you all to see the new design. We are in love. A massive thank you to @ja_coco_ & @franceyshopfitting for their hard work during the past 3 weeks!! UNREAL

“Tag your pals in the comments to let them know!! This weekend is going to be a busy one, you don’t wanna miss out on the fun!!! Remember we’re walk ins only as always. See you on Friday for a massive scran.”