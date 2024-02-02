Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A foodie hotspot on Edinburgh's Royal Mile is set to open its second venue in the city this spring.

Piggs has made a splash in the Capital's restaurant scene with its hugely-popular Spanish wines, charcuterie boards and wide tapas selection enchanting guests. But brothers Daniel and Victor Campos, who run the eatery jointly, already have their sights firmly set on their next move.

The new diner, which Daniel said would be like the Canongate venue on a bigger scale, will move into the Bruntsfield Place building formerly occupied by Saffron. It is hoped that it will open around the end of March with plans to employ a team of around 15 staff.

Piggs is set to open a second Edinburgh venue in Bruntsfield.

Daniel told the Evening News: "We've been open on the Royal Mile now for four years. Me and my brother run the business together and I originally opened it with my dad at the start.

"We believe in the business model that we have. The idea is to open as many restaurants as possible around the UK.

"We were torn between Stockbridge and Bruntsfield for the second one because we're based right now in the Royal Mile, which is obviously more with tourists but we were looking to open in a more local area.

"The venue in Bruntsfield really suited us. We did a poll on Instagram and the response we had was amazing. We've got a good feeling about the place and we think things will be a great success and a great addition for the locals who live there."

He added: "We're a charming and charismatic wine bar and a very fun brand run by young guys, so we're very ambitious."