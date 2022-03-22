If you’re looking for a dining experience with that ‘wow’ factor, look no further.
So, whether you’re going on a date, having lunch with friends, or trying to impress mum for Mother’s Day – these places should surely do the trick.
1. Chaophraya
Thai restaurant Chaophraya in Castle Street, New Town, has floor to ceiling windows offering spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle. You can also dine out on the balcony in warm weather.
Photo: Contributed
2. The Johnnie Walker Experience
The Johnnie Walker Experience in Princes Street feels slightly slept on for the incredible views it offers. The 1820 rooftop bar has breathtaking panoramic views of the Capital, including Edinburgh Castle.
Photo: The Johnnie Walker Experience Facebook
3. The Lookout
Perched atop Calton Hill, The Lookout has some of the best views of the Edinburgh skyline. It offers seasonal dishes with dedicated breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus.
Photo: Contributed
4. Cold Town House
Cold Town House in Grassmarket is a pub with a terrific rooftop terrace. Voted Beer Bar of the Year 2021, it serves grazing platters, Neapolitan pizzas, and classic pub scran.
Photo: Other