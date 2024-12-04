Edinburgh duo named in CODE Hospitality 30 Under 30 most influential list

Two Edinburgh hospitality professionals have been named in a list of the 30 most influential people in the industry under the age of 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jun Au (27), owner & head chef at Pomelo and Katie Messer (28), owner & operations manager at SKUA, CARDINAL and MESSER were both included on the list compiled by CODE Hospitality alongside professionals at top bars and restaurants in London.

The CODE Hospitality 30 under 30 spotlights the most influential people in the hospitality sector under the age of 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jun said: “I’m so happy to be included in the list this year. It’s really a testament of the hard work put in by the whole team at Pomelo who I can’t thank enough. I also want to thank our wonderful suppliers and my family, without whom I wouldn’t have gotten to this point. It’s a real honour.”

The list saw more than 700 nominations before an internal judging process whittled that down. Katie said it’s important that those within the hospitality industry celebrate each other.

She said: “It’s a privilege to be included in CODE’s 30 under 30 list this year. It’s so important within our restaurant community to celebrate each other & our achievements. In the wider sense it’s a testament to the amount of work and creativity that goes into making your favourite restaurants the places that you love to go.

“There’s thousands of people that go to work everyday with that very goal in mind, each of them bringing something unique and exciting to your restaurant experience - this should serve as a reminder that no single person gets their name on a list, an award or even a Michelin star without the backing of their team, and I am lucky to have a very talented and supportive one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie was also keen to acknowledge her fellow Edinburgh entrant, Jun, and the rest of those who were included on the list.

She added: “I couldn’t be happier to celebrate such an impressive group of people and even more thrilled to have been named alongside Jun Au, from Pomelo, another Edinburgh Restaurant and an absolutely delicious one at that.”