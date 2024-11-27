The winners were announced at a ceremony which took place on Monday, November 25, at the Doubletree by Hilton in Glasgow. The ceremony saw a number of Edinburgh winners - including Rustom, which won Edinburgh Restaurant of the Year.

A total of 9 Glasgow restaurants were recognised at the awards - which “aim to be a symbol of recognition for the exceptional talents and innovative creations that have shaped the Asian food scene in the country”.

A spokesperson for the 5th Scottish Asian Food Awards 2024 said: “We are immensely proud to once again shine a spotlight on Scotland’s Asian Food scene.

“The dedication of this year’s winners to preserving traditional recipes while introducing innovative approaches to Asian cooking is truly commendable.

“We want to congratulate all of our winners & highly commended recipients on their incredible accomplishments.”

South Indian Restaurant of The Year Madras Metro Café (Highly Commended) 14-14a Brougham St, Edinburgh EH3 9JH

Pakistani Restaurant of The Year Shinwari Restaurant (Highly Commended) - 46, 52 Lady Lawson St, Edinburgh EH3 9DW

Japanese Restaurant of The Year Maki Ramen (Winner) - Various Addresses

Korean Restaurant of the Year Ong Gie Korean Restaurant (Winner) - 22 Brougham Place, Edinburgh EH3 9JU