Edinburgh set for new artisanal gelato parlour ‘where tradition meets innovation’

A new gelato parlour is set to open in Edinburgh city centre – just in time for spring and summer.

Located just a short walk from Princes Street, at 31 Queensferry Street, Basement Gelato will offer a range of “fresh, honest, gelato”.

Ahead of the official opening later this month, the owners said: “Basement Gelato Co is a newly formed gelato shop nestled in the heart of Edinburgh.

Basement Gelato Co is set to open on Queensferry Street in Edinburgh. Photos: Basement Gelato Co

“We pride ourselves on serving artisanal gelato made with the finest ingredients, offering a delightful experience to all our customers.

“With a cosy ambience and a commitment to quality, we aim to become a beloved destination for gelato enthusiasts and casual dessert lovers alike.”