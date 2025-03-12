Plans to transform a Dalry shop into a new buffet restaurant have been approved despite 19 objections.

Hot World Cuisine Ltd acquired the single storey flat roofed commercial property at 118 - 126 Dalry Road for its proposal for a change of use from Class 1 shops to Class 3 food and drink, which was approved on March 3 by the council’s planning department.

The new buffet restaurant will create 20 full and part-time jobs for general staff and will offer a total of 168 covers for customers at the large unit, which was most recently a Locavore grocery and canteen and was previously an electrical store. The internal area of the building is 599.8sqm, which will now see alterations carried out to the shopfront and the introduction of a bin store.

The grocery store and canteen at Dalry Road will now be transformed into a new buffet restaurant. | Google Maps

In the planning documents, the applicant said: “The proposals will not cause any increase in noise, disturbance, or anti-social behaviour to the detriment of nearby residents. The restaurant is specifically unlicensed to avoid the implications of alcohol related affects upon the local residents. There is not a specific concentration of restaurants within the immediate locale.

“This will create approximately 20 full and part-time jobs with a minimal impact upon the building fabric and streetscape of the area, further enhancing the 20 minute neighbourhood by providing a local service, which sources its ingredients locally and will stimulate local businesses. The proposals are compliant with national and city planning policies.”

The plans were approved despite 19 objections, citing issues including increased traffic, littering, noise and a possible impact on local businesses.

Local resident Rosario Sartore said: “I oppose this license due to the probable increase in traffic, noise, and anti-social behaviour. These changes would make our area less safe and less accessible, as well as diminish the residential character of our neighbourhood, which is currently quiet and peaceful.”

